22-car train derailment at Calgary rail yard poses no risk to public: fire department

A Canadian Pacific Railway train derailed in a southeast Calgary rail yard Sunday morning.

Calgary Fire Department said they responded to the derailment Alyth yard in southeast Calgary around 10:30 a.m.

Of the 22 cars that derailed, 11 were hopper cars (used to transport loose commodities like grain) and 11 were carrying dangerous goods, said Acting Battalion Chief Frank Ostrow.

There was no risk to public safety, Ostrow said.

A CP rail spokesperson said the derailment happened during switching just after 7 a.m., and the company is responding to the situation with crews and equipment.

No one was injured and an investigation is ongoing, the company said.

On Friday, a CP train derailed with multiple cars going off the tracks near Field, B.C., and a CN train derailed Wednesday near Jasper, Alta.