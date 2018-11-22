CP train conductor killed in workplace accident in downtown Calgary

A Canadian Pacific Railway conductor was killed Monday in downtown Calgary in what his union describes as a workplace accident.

"As we prepare to enter the holiday season, I am sad to report that one of our Teamster families will be in mourning," François Laporte, president of Teamsters Canada, said in a news release, issued Thursday.

"On behalf of our over 125,000 members, I would like to express my sincerest condolences to the victim's loved ones and co-workers."

The accident occurred on the CP rail tracks adjacent to 9th Avenue in downtown Calgary, the union said.

The union says it has been told an investigation by Transport Canada is ongoing.

"Once the facts have been determined, the union will sit down with CP and Transport Canada to address the issue more broadly," reads the news release.