Pedestrian dies after being hit by CP Rail train in Calgary
A man has died after being hit by a Canadian Pacific train in Calgary.
Collision happened west of Deerfoot Trail near 96th Avenue N.E.
A man has died after being hit by a Canadian Pacific train in Calgary.
Police said they responded to a 911 call about a man that had been hit by a train on the Canadian Pacific track around 5:45 p.m. Monday.
The collision happened west of Deerfoot Trail near 96th Avenue N.E.
The man, who's believed to be between 45 and 50-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are investigating.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | 'Miraculous' close call sees sanding truck smash into cars minutes after family got out
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Huge drop in active oil rigs will have 'ripple effect' on economy, says energy analyst
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance