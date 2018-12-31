Pedestrian dies after being hit by CP Rail train in Calgary

A man has died after being hit by a Canadian Pacific train in Calgary.

Police said they responded to a 911 call about a man that had been hit by a train on the Canadian Pacific track around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

The collision happened west of Deerfoot Trail near 96th Avenue N.E.

The man, who's believed to be between 45 and 50-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating.