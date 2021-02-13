CP Rail freight train carrying potash derails in Crowsnest Pass

A CP Rail train has derailed in the Crowsnest Pass just east of the British Columbia and Alberta border, a spokesperson confirmed Friday.

The train, which was carrying potash, derailed at approximately 5 p.m., the spokesperson said. There were no dangerous goods involved.

"There were no injuries to the crew," said CP spokesperson Salem Woodrow in an email. "CP immediately deployed resources to the site."

According to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, CP reported that "at least" 20 cars derailed near Coleman, Alta.

"We are assessing," said spokesperson Julie Leroux. "The TSB is not planning to deploy at this time."

The cause of the incident remains under investigation, Woodrow said. No other information was immediately available.