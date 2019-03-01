Two cases of COVID-19 confirmed at CP Rail headquarters in Calgary

Two employees at CP Rail's Calgary headquarters have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.

To the best of the company's knowledge, the cases are unrelated, according to spokesperson Salem Woodrow.

"CP will continue to follow best practices to protect the safety and well-being of our employees," Woodrow said in an email. "CP took immediate action to thoroughly clean the areas the two employees frequented."

The two employees identified those they were in close contact with, who were notified in turn. All have been asked to self-isolate and won't return to CP offices until they are cleared by health authorities, Woodrow said.

"Even though the risk to other employees is low, CP is acting out of an abundance of caution and in the best interests of our workforce and their families," Woodrow said.

Alberta reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the number of confirmed cases in the province climbed to 119.

In a news conference held Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney said the province may not see the peak of the outbreak for another four or five weeks.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death. What should I do if I feel sick? Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. How can I protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website. Important reminder: The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.