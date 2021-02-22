2 CP Rail trains derail in southern Alberta
Nobody was injured, company says
Two Canadian Pacific Railway trains derailed in southern Alberta on Sunday.
A spokesperson for the company confirmed that at 4:30 a.m. an "incident" saw two locomotives and two railcars derail at Alyth railyard in Calgary.
CP did not respond to a follow-up question regarding the nature of the incident that caused the cars to derail.
At 11 a.m., a freight train carrying grain derailed east of Bow Island. Photos of that derailment posted to social media show multiple grain cars on their sides, contents spilling out across the ground.
CP said no employees were injured in either incident, and both are currently under investigation.
The derailments follow two others in recent weeks, one in Crowsnest Pass, and one that saw power knocked out to Field, B.C.
