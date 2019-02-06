CP reopens main line through Field, B.C., after fatal derailment

Canadian Pacific Railway says it has reopened its main line through Field, B.C., after a derailment that killed three of the company's employees on Monday.

The company said in an emailed statement Wednesday evening that it worked closely with Transport Canada and completed all the necessary safety checks to reopen the railroad.

Engineer Andrew Dockrell, trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer, and conductor Dylan Paradis were killed when a a westbound 112-car runaway freight train derailed on a curve near the Spiral Tunnels and plunged into the Kicking Horse River.

The Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday the crew had taken over the train at Partridge but weren't yet ready to depart, and the train had been parked on a grade for about two hours when it started rolling of its own accord.

It gained speed well in excess of the 32 km/h maximum for the tight turns in the mountain pass in the moments leading up to the derailment, which happened at Mile 130.6 of the Laggan Subdivision between the Upper and the Lower Spiral Tunnel, near Field, B.C.

"CP crews and contractors remain on the scene working diligently in challenging conditions to remove the damaged rail cars and equipment," company spokesperson Salem Woodrow said in the emailed statement.

The TSB said Tuesday it had not yet obtained event recorder data from the front locomotive, which was severely damaged in the derailment.

A GoFundMe called the Laggan Relief Fund has been set up for families of the victims.