Watch this beaver slap its tail and even lunge at a coyote in downtown Calgary
2 wild creatures met face to face at Prince's Island Park
Don't worry. No beavers were harmed in the capturing of these photos.
At least according to Caillie Mutterback, who was lucky enough to witness this exchange in person on Thursday just before 7 p.m. while out at Prince's Island Park in downtown Calgary.
- Watch a video of the interaction here
Mutterback, a wildlife enthusiast, first spotted this lone beaver and began to take pictures of it. (All images and video in this story are by Caillie Mutterback.)
That's when she noticed the coyote approaching from the opposite bank.
"I began photographing with my camera as it crossed the river, and started recording because I didn't think my partner would believe me and had no idea what would happen," Mutterback recounted.
To her relief, when the two wild creatures met face to face, the coyote only seemed to be interested in playing. Eventually, it got bored and walked away.
But not before Mutterback managed to snap these pictures and record some video.
"I stayed for quite a while and didn't leave until the coyote had fully walked away," she said.
"Anti-climactic, but probably for the best!"
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.