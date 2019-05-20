Neighbour worries 'it's going to get rowdier' if Cowboys' Stampede tent relocates near condos

Some who live in Calgary's Beltline are uneasy about a neighbour's possible move.

Cowboys Dance Hall's Stampede tent, which used to be located next to the club, may move to the site of the former Enoch Sales House, which burned down earlier this year.

It's being forced to move due to the expansion of the BMO Centre, so the club's owner, Penny Lane Entertainment, has proposed erecting its annual tent on the Enoch Sales House site.

It would only be 750 metres from its old location but with a key difference: it'll be closer to the Guardian apartment buildings and their thousands of residents.

The company has applied for a development permit, which has not been approved, and has spent the past three days holding information sessions for the buildings' tenants.

Tom Phan, who lives there, said he found out about the sessions after they were done.

"I'm going to say no on my part. I personally don't want it this close to home," he said. "Weekends outside of Cowboys, it's pretty rowdy already so I can't imagine if there's a tent just constructed for booze. I'm assuming it's going to get rowdier."

The Cowboys' Stampede tent may be relocated next to these condo towers. (Helen Pike/CBC)

Peter Oliver, president of the Beltline Neighbourhood's Association, says the new locale isn't popular with the condos his organization has canvassed so far.

"Residents are legitimately concerned — Cowboys has a reputation and now, you know, we're looking at this proposal moving something that was on Stampede Park into a residential area."

Oliver says there are concerns about noise, air quality and social disorder.

Coun. Jeromy Farkas says the tent is a big economic driver so he'd like to see it up in a new location, but Victoria Park wouldn't be his first choice.

"I would have personally liked to see Cowboys operate in the parking lot in the north of Stampede and have that parking reallocated to the Enoch Site, so it would be closer," he said.

He said further engagement is needed and residents deserve to have the final say.

CBC News has reached out to Cowboys and Penny Lane Entertainment for comment.