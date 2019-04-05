'Make their lives difficult': Political partisanship persists during Alberta's COVID-19 response

Norms may have shifted for most of the political world during the COVID-19 outbreak, but it's partisan business as usual at the Alberta Legislature.

Bickering has continued between the United Conservatives and the NDP, even as both parties look for ways to lessen the burden the pandemic is foisting on the province.

On Sunday, Premier Jason Kenney posted to Facebook that he was ordering provincial resources to be deployed at Alberta airports to increase screening for passengers.

An hour later, an NDP communications officer posted in a private Facebook group saying that she suspected the UCP was hiding negative comments on the post and that party supporters who were "feeling spicy" should go to the link and "make their lives difficult."

A spokesperson for the premier said only profanity-laden remarks would have been picked up by their Facebook comments filter.

In a statement to CBC News, the NDP said the staff member has "apologized for comments made in poor taste, on personal time." They reiterated they are focused on finding solutions while holding the government to account.

An NDP staffer's response to a Facebook post from the premier. (Supplied)

It's not the only complaint the government has about relations with the Official Opposition since the health crisis began.

Kenney and NDP Leader Rachel Notley met for more than an hour last Friday to discuss the province's coronavirus response. The premier's office said further offers to work together have been declined by the NDP leader.

The Opposition said the premier asked for Notley's support to expedite passing the budget and that because of cuts to health care and the budget's "outdated economic projections," she would not support it.

Budget 2020 assumes a West Texas Intermediate oil price of $58 a barrel — WTI is considered the benchmark for North American crude oil prices.

Markets have tanked in the current global uncertainty, with oil being one of the hardest hit sectors. The WTI has been floating around $27 a barrel this week. The decline could leave, at minimum, a multimillion-dollar hole in Alberta's budget.

A similar social chilling has happened between the labour minister's office and the NDP critic's office. The government said a week ago that minister Jason Copping received a letter from MLA Christina Gray about workers facing isolation. Two days later, the minister's chief of staff reached out and followed up the next day. The UCP said Gray's office has yet to return the calls.

With you or without you

Question period in Edmonton has only reinforced the headbutting between the two parties.

The two party leaders differ in approach but share similar concerns: the welfare of workers, the price of oil and the future of the economy. And they've both called for a pause on the politicking.

"We must put aside some level of partisanship and get down to work," Notley said last week, asking for a seat at the table when it came to redrafting the budget.

"This is not a time for partisan politics," Kenney echoed.

That sentiment will be put to the test as the UCP looks to quickly ram through the new budget (which now includes an amendment that would allocate $500 million more to health care for COVID-19 measures). The NDP didn't get to help craft the addition, but House leader Jason Nixon said they were made "very aware" of the change.

On Monday, Nixon introduced measures to limit questions and debate to move the process along faster. Notley called the move "undemocratic."

Nixon is unwavering. The budget will get rubber-stamped — with or without the Opposition on board.

"I do hope that ultimately the Opposition will support us," he said. "But at the end of the day, that's their responsibility to figure it out."

Polling and fundraising continue

The NDP caucus is still sending out texts and calls gauging people's support of the premier. On Tuesday, a fundraising letter was also sent from the email account of deputy leader Sarah Hoffman.

"The COVID-19 outbreak reminds us of the importance of a well-funded public health-care system and a government that has the backs of everyday people," it reads. "If you can chip in $5 or more, I can promise that we'll put your contribution to work right away fighting for Albertans."

While the UCP has suspended political polling during this time, the Government of Alberta is conducting a survey on the feelings of residents during this pandemic. Kenney's office said no partisan questions are included.

Government House leader Jason Nixon has tweaks planned to pass the budget as soon as possible. (Emilio Avalos/CBC)

As the government's response expands daily, the Opposition's requests during this time have not been answered yet.

"We are calling on the government to provide immediate financial assistance to Albertans who cannot work due to self-isolation, to put forward an economic stimulus plan that includes support for small business, and to end their planned changes to physician pay. These are practical solutions that we believe are necessary to support Albertans during this pandemic," Leah Ward, the director of communications for the caucus, said in an email.

Nixon told CBC News he's committed to continuing briefings with the Opposition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's not politics as normal right now," he said. "This is an unprecedented emergency situation."

When asked if more non-partisan co-operation should be attempted, the minister said his government had already made "pretty significant" efforts to work with Notley's party.

The UCP and NDP have been at each other's throats since the former was born from a merger of the Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties in 2017.

Co-operation, in the face of a global crisis, is a new challenge for Alberta's political parties.