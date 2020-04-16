Foothills maternity staff test positive for COVID-19
No patients have been infected, AHS says
Alberta Health Services said Wednesday evening that cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among the staff of a maternity unit at Foothills hospital in Calgary.
The most recent confirmed case was seven days ago, AHS said.
AHS did not confirm how many health-care workers have been infected, and said contact tracing was done which identified no infections among patients.
"There has been a robust response from Workplace Health and Safety (WHS) and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) with enhanced screening/surveillance for all health-care workers, patients and their support person," an AHS spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
AHS said there is no increased risk to pregnant patients, and said Foothills continues to be a safe location to deliver babies and receive care.
With files from Jennifer Lee
