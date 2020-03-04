What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, March 17
Virus continues to spread in the province, with confirmed cases in every region
THE LATEST:
- There are now confirmed cases of COVID-19 in every region of the province.
- The total confirmed cases announced on Monday climbed by 18 to 74.
- The economic toll of the pandemic continues to rise, with oil companies sending non-essential workers home and restaurants struggling with the effects of social distancing.
- On Monday, WestJet announced it was suspending international flights, including to the United States, starting March 22.
What you need to know today
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address the nation at 9:30 a.m. MT in what has become a daily appearance from his self-isolation at Rideau Cottage. His address will be followed by a briefing with cabinet ministers and Canada's chief public health officer, Theresa Tam.
Trudeau's message and the briefing will be live streamed here.
In Alberta, the government pressed forward Monday on measures to get its budget passed quickly, including limits on debate and changes to procedure.
The impacts continue to ripple through society, with the Supreme Court of Canada postponing some hearings, including a challenge to the carbon tax.
Beginning today and for the next 10 weeks, judges in provincial courts will hear cases only if an accused is in custody or if it's an urgent criminal, family or child-protection matter. On Monday, the Court of Queen's Bench began limiting hearings for emergency or urgent cases only.
In Calgary, the city said anyone who has a low-income transit pass for March can use it again in April without charge in an attempt to avoid lineups for a new pass. In Edmonton, advocates are calling for action on helping the homeless.
Across Canada
Canada will close its borders to most non-citizens or permanent residents in an effort to contain the spread of the virus, and Calgary is one of only four airports in the country that will continue to accept all international flights.
In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency.
The national death toll from the virus climbed by three on Monday, bringing total to four, all in B.C.
Here's a look at the latest numbers in Canada. Presumptive cases are individuals who have tested positive but still await confirmation from the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.
- Ontario: At least 177 confirmed cases, including 5 cases listed as resolved.
- British Columbia: 103 confirmed, including 4 deaths and 5 cases listed as resolved.
- Alberta: 74 confirmed.
- Quebec: 50 confirmed.
- Saskatchewan: 5 presumptive, 2 confirmed.
- New Brunswick: 5 presumptive, 2 confirmed.
- Manitoba: 7 confirmed, 1 presumptive.
- CFB Trenton: 8 Canadians quarantined at the base confirmed.
- Nova Scotia: 4 presumptive, 1 confirmed.
- Prince Edward Island: 1 confirmed.
- Newfoundland and Labrador: 1 presumptive.
Cancellations and closures
Notices are coming in fast, so it's best to check in before you head out to a venue or event. Information on closures and cancellations for Edmonton can be found here, information for Calgary can be found here.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.
How can I protect myself?
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
Important reminder: The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.
- Have you got a news tip tied to the COVID-19 outbreak? You can reach CBC Calgary at calgarynewstips@cbc.ca or CBC Edmonton here.
