Personal responsibility, government inaction and Alberta's COVID crisis

When COVID-19 first appeared, people and governments across the globe reacted with alarm. Action was swift.

In Alberta, businesses shuttered as the government imposed restrictions. People mostly stayed inside. Premier Jason Kenney said it was a generational challenge his government would rise to meet.

But restrictions were loosened as the weather warmed. The most dire predictions didn't come to pass, and barbecues or drinks with friends seemed less risky. People held parties and their neighbours thought: why not me?

Disinformation spread and, with it, doubt about the dangers of the virus and the actions of the government.

But warnings were everywhere: Second wave. The fight isn't over. Be prepared.

Many listened, but too many did not. Alberta's government said the economy couldn't take another hit and it was up to individuals to stem the tide. It delayed and equivocated.

When the weather cooled, the virus was soon spreading more than ever. Now the talk was exponential growth and warnings of overwhelmed hospitals.

As Kenney prepares to make an announcement on COVID this afternoon, he has so far stuck with personal responsibility as the key to fighting the outbreak.

The province is scheduled to give a COVID-19 briefing at 4:30 p.m. MT. You can watch the briefing here and on CBC Edmonton and CBC Calgary's Facebook feeds.

He and his government have pointed fingers at individuals for not obeying official recommendations, but now people are pointing back, laying blame at the feet of the government.

Laying blame, however, is no easy thing.

Personal responsibility and the role of the government aren't easily disentangled. Why individuals and the government have behaved as they have goes to the heart of who Albertans are — or at least who they perceive themselves to be.

It begins with the ways that people, in general, deal with crises.

The psychology of a pandemic

There's a common view of the world that assumes people panic when confronted with danger — causing more harm than the threat itself — but that's not often the case.

Social psychologists have shown the greater risk is underestimating danger and not reacting in time. We also tend to believe the worst will happen to others, not us.

Add misinformation to the mix and none of this should come as a surprise.

Doctors wearing masks to protect against the Spanish flu, which killed between 50 and 100 million people worldwide.

"I've done an awful lot of reading about the Great Mortality, black plague, and about the Spanish influenza epidemic in 1918," said Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious disease expert at the University of Alberta. "And I would just say that every single thing that has happened could have been predicted by reading a history book."

People in the past, like today, reacted to an invisible, existential threat by embracing conspiracy theories or unlikely cures while ignoring medical advice. Many denied the problem.

Add social media, and the spread of misinformation is even more damaging and difficult to control. It creates deep divisions when cohesion is key to beating back the virus.

Collective action problem

There are times when 51 per cent is enough. If enough people do the right thing, everyone will be swept along by their good deeds.

A virus — especially an airborne one — doesn't work that way.

We are in a classic collective action problem where almost universal buy-in is required. We all have to keep distance, wear masks, wash our hands, limit social interactions or just stay home. If we don't all do it, the virus spreads.

Saxinger thinks the province has reached the ceiling on what independent co-operation can do.

Compounding the problem is the perception of risk. Research shows that individuals are more likely to make moral decisions when ambiguity about risks is reduced.

Prof. Leslie Francis, who works in the faculties of law, medicine and philosophy at the University of Utah, says the vast majority of people understand not to put other people at risk by, say, speeding down a residential road at 100 km/h. But people might not see COVID-19 the same way.

A group of anti-mask protesters, one holding a QAnon sign, meet in Calgary on Sept. 27. (Helen Pike/CBC)

"What we see going on right now is that many people deny that COVID exists, or they think it's not going to make people very sick, or they think that it won't make them very sick, maybe they'll even be asymptomatic," she said.

"But they don't realize that, for example, in my own state right now, the estimate is that one in 73 people right now is actively contagious."

Alberta's political culture

We judge our behaviour and the behaviours of others based on what we observe, but also on how we perceive our own political culture and what it will allow.

In Alberta, a lot of it might be built on myth.

Political science Prof. Jared Wesley of the University of Alberta asks participants about the province in his ongoing study of politics and culture. He gets them to sketch out their typical Albertan and then asks what that Albertan would do in certain situations.

The Albertan — here nicknamed "Joe" — is always male, often a farmer, a libertarian conservative.

Wesley's point is to narrow in on what people believe the political culture to be — what is acceptable and what is possible.

In the pandemic, Joe reacts in a specific way.

"They will tell you, like you see in the media everywhere, they'll tell you all Albertans will never stand for mask mandates because it's an infringement on their freedoms," said Wesley.

That sort of statement comes from people across the political spectrum, not just those who agree with their typical Albertan.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, second left, hosts a Stampede breakfast with visiting premiers in 2019, before the COVID pandemic. The Stampede is a symbol of Alberta's perceived culture. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

That shapes the way we think about the world and can shape our own behaviour. We make moral decisions based on how we think others might perceive us.

If people think broader society doesn't want to have its freedoms restricted — even in minor ways like donning a mask — they are less likely to be strict about virus-beating behaviours and less likely to feel judged for their laxity. This despite a majority not agreeing with their "typical" Albertan.

"Do a survey like we just did three or four weeks ago: Albertans are massively in favour of heavier restrictions," said Wesley.

"You ask them on an individual basis, would you like to see a provincewide mask mandate, doesn't matter if they're rural areas. Absolutely, it's the right thing to do. They going to push for it? No, because they don't think that the rest of the province would accept it."

At some point that tide could turn. There are more voices calling for government to impose more severe restrictions, including a complete lockdown, in order to fight surging case counts.

The ethics of action are clear, even if the ultimate answers are not.

The ethics

Francis says there's a clear difference between someone who puts themselves in harm's way versus someone who creates "a real risk of harm to other people."

Individuals are expected to go about in the world obeying the rules so that a free society can operate in a mostly free way. Social norms keep most of us from hurting one another, but there is never a full participation rate. Murders, assaults and more happen on a regular basis.

So there are laws. Even the most stringent libertarians agree there is a role for the state to some protections.

Francis argues that we should view restrictions around COVID-19 in the same light.

"I think a lot of people are treating this as some kind of unusual interference with liberty," Francis said about pandemic responses. "And my point is, it's actually much more like when people are thinking through some of the most standard kinds of interferences with liberty."

Police investigate a stabbing in Calgary in August. The state often intervenes in cases of public safety, such as homicide, and Prof. Leslie Francis argues that we should view restrictions around COVID-19 in the same light. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

Yet despite the ethical obligations to protect citizens, the decision to impose restrictions across a society is no small thing.

Some see the delay in implementing more restrictions as cruel — akin to saying the economy is as important as human life.

Certainly the belief that Alberta's political culture would not allow a lockdown plays a role in politicians' decisions. But governments also have to consider how their decisions might affect broader society. Lives and livelihoods can be lost due to a cratered economy.

Not every individual can simply choose to stay home. Many calling for a sharp lockdown have salaries, home offices or the security to stay isolated.

And race, class and gender mix to create a set of ethical and moral traps many can't escape.

"There has to also be an economic solution for those whose lives are going to be torn apart by this," Melissa Caouette, a political strategist with the Canadian Strategy Group, said on the CBC's West of Centre podcast .

As cases and hospitalizations rise, there comes a point when political calculation isn't relevant, and protecting the health of Albertans and its health-care system becomes a priority.

Every decision can have a profound impact on Albertans. The hesitance of the government to shut things down as the pandemic spreads out of control, however, should come as no surprise.

The Alberta government

"This government is refreshingly transparent and completely doctrinaire when it comes to all elements of public policy," Wesley says of the United Conservative Party's approach. "So if you want to know where this government was heading, you need to look no further than the 2018 UCP statement of principles."

Wesley calls it Neoliberalism 101 — a political philosophy that makes no room for collective action problems.

"From a political science standpoint, that's almost like the ideal of what we expect of responsible party actors, is that they have a set of principles, we know what they stand for, they're being transparent about it," he said.

"And we know when they're confronted with things that are out of the ordinary, are not part of their policy platform, we know how they're going to react."

In short, they'll react like Joe Alberta would want them to.

That policy consistency is tied directly to the founding leader of the UCP, Kenney.

Premier Jason Kenney, shown in 2019, has long been a principled conservative to some, an ideologue to others, who tends to stake his position and stick to it. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

A principled conservative to some, an ideologue to others, he tends to stake his position and stick to it.

It doesn't help that he was elected on a commitment to get the economy back on track and the budget balanced — a near impossibility given COVID spending and the languishing price of oil.

The focus is, and has been, on trying to preserve and repair a battered economy. Kenney wants to avoid more business closures and loss of jobs. He does not want to spend more money.

There's also a documented combativeness to Kenney and his government that hasn't abated during the pandemic, including battles with doctors, nurses and public servants.

The ensuing division inhibits any chance that collective action could be effective against the pandemic.

It seems the government won't abandon its ideological mores until, as Wesley calls them, a substantial "accumulation of anomalies" attacks the tenets of that foundation.

It seems plenty of individuals feel the same.

With more cases, more deaths, fewer ICU beds and more calls for action as the government resists, the situation is ripe for blaming the government no matter the culprit in our collective failures.

Laying blame

Every catastrophe eventually leads to the need for answers: Who is responsible? Who or what could have prevented this?

Things are getting out of control in Alberta, with contact tracers overwhelmed and community spread in full bloom. Recent restrictions on fitness classes and earlier last calls have had no impact to date as 1,000-plus new cases a day becomes the norm.

For a while, it appeared things were under control. As cases rose, most people were not vocally critical.

Then doctors started writing letters with hundreds of their colleagues' signatures calling for circuit-breaker lockdowns. The chief of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency called for the same. Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi wished for more, but told citizens not to wait for the province to do what was needed. Social media was flooded with calls for restrictions.

Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Tom Sampson is among the Albertans who have called on the Alberta government to impose more restrictions to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 infections. (Helen Pike/CBC)

Cases soared, as did hospitalizations. There are more deaths and likely many more to come.

The government continued to resist, but looks prepared to act — in some way — on Tuesday afternoon.

Critics have said the government has failed to provide clarity across the province on what is expected and even failed to model the baselines of good behaviour.

Research has shown that people tend to lay more blame when an intentional harm has occurred, but that those in power can be judged harshly even if causality is ambiguous or indirect.

Polls have shown that Albertans are dissatisfied with the performance of their government, including a recent poll by ThinkHQ that suggested the majority of Albertans don't think recent government restrictions went far enough.

But it can't all be put at the feet of the government. No one told Albertans to celebrate birthdays with friends and family. There was no public health recommendation to drink until closing time on Saturday night.

Frustration, however, is mounting. So too is evidence that something more drastic needs to take place.

"I say that it's never too late to do something that's useful," said Saxinger, the infectious disease specialist from the U of A.

"But earlier action is very clearly, and in a very data-driven way, the best way to handle something that has exponential growth — acting before it becomes a problem, because you act after it becomes a problem and you're already on your way to a much, much bigger problem."

What is happening

On Nov. 20, Alberta announced 1,155 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. That number has grown every day since, giving Alberta the highest number of active cases of all the provinces.

Hinshaw has said ICU beds set aside for the pandemic are nearing capacity, but that more resources could be freed up. Those resources would come at a cost to those seeking treatment for other reasons.

Decisions will soon have to be made within hospitals about who has the best chance of survival and therefore gets a bed and treatment.

Some of the dire predictions that were elaborately presented in Alberta's first wave are coming into focus.

On Monday, Hinshaw admitted defeat in terms of the government's already limited contact tracing and, in an attempt to catch up, was giving up on contacting thousands of those linked to high-priority settings such as hospitals, schools and continuing care homes.

She also said she'd be making recommendations to a cabinet huddle after her announcement. The government response is expected to be announced Tuesday afternoon.

Francis, speaking from Utah without any knowledge of Alberta's situation, said the way to minimize the impact on businesses while protecting the health of the public is to act swiftly and comprehensively if restrictions are imposed.

"One wishes that business closures were very short-lived," she said.

"Unfortunately, we've made some mistakes, we've done it halfway, and so we've let community spread really get out of control.... You don't treat a rapidly growing tumour by cutting out 20 per cent of it. And unfortunately, a sort of tepid approach to infection control has done exactly that."

So, with the surgery delayed, that incision will only have to go deeper.