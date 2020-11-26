Lethbridge MP under fire for spreading 'misinformation' about COVID deaths in Alberta

Lethbridge MP Rachael Harder's sharing of an article on Facebook that says only 10 "otherwise healthy" people have died of COVID-19 in Alberta has triggered angry responses from people who say she is showing a lack of compassion and empathy for all who have died of the disease.

The article highlights that all of the rest who died of COVID-19 in the province had pre-existing medical conditions.

"I think the big message that it sends is that this member of Parliament really has very little respect for human life," said Dr. Raj Bhardwaj, an urgent care physician in Calgary.

"To say that the real death toll is, you know, double digits is absolutely ludicrous. It's misinformation," he said.

The article, published in the Toronto Sun on Nov. 17, points to data released by Alberta Health that outlines the number of pre-existing conditions, or comorbidities, in people who died of COVID-19.

People with three or more pre-existing conditions, such as hypertension, dementia and cardio-vascular diseases, make up three-quarters of the total number of deaths. Those with two comorbidities make up 16 per cent. People with one make up five per cent, while those with no comorbidities make up 2.3 per cent of deaths.

The post has prompted a flurry of comments from people who say Harder's decision to share the article is "callous and ignorant."

Another post read: "How dare you minimize this disease and the threat to all of us."

Suné White, a new mother who lives in Drayton Valley, is one of the people who commented on the Conservative MP's post.

White, 34, is a new mom, who is also a breast cancer survivor with an autoimmune disease. She's in the high risk category for contracting COVID-19 and wonders if Harder thinks less of her because of her pre-existing medical conditions.

Suné White and her 3-month-old son, Mason. White, who has an auto-immune disease, was offended that Lethbridge MP Rachael Harder posted an article highlighting data that indicates very few healthy people have died of COVID-19 in Alberta. (Suné White)

"I do take it personally, if she implies that people with pre-existing conditions are less important," said White.

"I'm a contributing member of society. I live healthy, I have an active lifestyle, as do many, many other Albertans. And our lives are just as important as people who are fortunate enough to not have a pre-existing condition."

Facebook post by Suné White, 34 of Drayton Valley, in response to an article that was shared by Lethbridge MP Rachael Harder. (Facebook)

Last week, Alberta's chief medical officer of health commented on the release of the comorbidity data, suggesting it would be wrong to assume COVID-19 is only a threat to older people with pre-existing medical conditions.

"Severe outcomes are not limited just to those already at the very end of their lives, and it is a mistake to think so," said Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

She mentioned two people in their 30s who died as a result of the virus last week.

"While both had comorbidities, these were not on their own life-threatening," she said.

Bhardwaj says the article implies we should judge people by their pre-existing medical conditions. He feels the need to point out that that is wrong.

"If I run over you in a parking lot with my car, they don't say, 'oh, it's OK, that guy, had high blood pressure … it's fine, he had a comorbidity,'" Bhardwaj said.

"That would be absolutely ludicrous," he said.

'The vulnerable must always be protected'

Harder was unavailable for an interview, but she did respond in an email to CBC News.

She was asked whether she considers people with pre-existing medical conditions to be of less value than those who are considered healthy.

"Starting from the premise that the vulnerable must always be protected, let's be open to studying the numbers and what they mean," was her response.

White says the article shared by Harder is hurtful to everyone who's been affected by COVID-19.

"It seems as if our officials feel that it's OK that so many people died, simply because they have pre-existing conditions."

"It diminishes our lives, and the grief of those that have lost loved ones to this virus."

Bryan Labby is an enterprise reporter with CBC Calgary. If you have a good story idea or tip, you can reach him at bryan.labby@cbc.ca or on Twitter at @CBCBryan.