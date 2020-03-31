'I've never experienced any illness like this': Cochrane woman describes COVID-19 ordeal

When Cochrane, Alta., resident Erin Calver, 38, began developing a sore throat and experiencing chest pain on March 18, she dismissed it as the early onset of a cold.

After all, Erin hadn't travelled, she didn't have any of the more common symptoms of COVID-19, and she attributed the chest pain to several underlying cardiac issues.

But the following Saturday, she started coughing. Her breathing became short and laboured.

She called 8-1-1, and was swabbed the next day for COVID-19 — though blood work and a chest X-ray suggested that a positive diagnosis was unlikely.

However, on March 24, the results came in: Calver was infected with the virus. And within the span of an hour that day, the slow-and-steady progression of her symptoms escalated so rapidly that she lost the ability — and the breath — to speak in full sentences.

"I've never experienced any illness like this before in my life," Erin told CBC News Network on Saturday. "The amount of pressure in my chest. The burning."

'That was the first time I got scared'

Erin was advised to call an ambulance, and the exertion of carrying herself from the couch to meet it caused her oxygen to drop.

When the paramedics told her they would be travelling to Foothills hospital quickly, and with sirens on, Erin realized the severity of her condition.

"I knew [then] that it had to be serious," Erin said. "That was the first time that I got scared."

At the Foothills, she was met by about a dozen medical staff who were all wearing personal protective equipment. It was something you'd see out of a movie, Erin said, and when her condition became more stable, a doctor came to her bedside.

"[She] looked me straight in the eyes and said, 'I think you're going to be OK, but I need you to know that if your oxygen drops anymore, I will have to intubate you — in which case, you will wake up in the [intensive care unit],'" Erin said.

"And I could just nod. That's all I could do. I know tears were streaming down my face. But nodding was the only form of communication I had."

Erin said that it was the scariest moment of her life.

"I remember thinking, 'My poor parents,'" she said.

'We were just devastated'

A province away in B.C., where Erin was born and spends half the year, Marie and Neil Calver were notified that their daughter was being hospitalized.

They were already terrified to have learned earlier that day that Erin had COVID-19, and her quick decline brought a fresh wave of alarm.

"That was one of my greatest fears, because [Erin] does have an immunodeficiency with her heart," Marie said.

"So, we were just devastated. She already told us she was having breathing difficulties, so when that paramedic called, we kind of weren't surprised … but we were very frightened."

Compounding their fear is an ongoing sense of helplessness, Marie and Neil said.

Because of medical issues with their daughter's heart, when complications arose, they would usually be in a position to comfort and take care of her.

But COVID-19 is highly contagious, so they have been forced to keep their distance.

"We're used to being near to her when things happen … going into the hospital, getting her anything she wants, holding her hand," Marie said.

"[So] you feel totally inept. You know, you want to be there, and you can't. It's very heartbreaking. I wouldn't say that we're doing well with this; it's been very difficult."

The emotional and physical challenges

It's been just under a week since Erin was admitted. She remains at the Foothills hospital, and is still receiving oxygen.

She is waiting to find out if an infection of the heart that she had previously dealt with has come back — but otherwise Erin said that her condition has improved, gradually and steadily, every day.

Those treating her don't yet know if there will be lasting damage to her body from the virus. But the medical team — nurses and doctors alike, she said — has been honest, courageous and attentive.

"Physically, the most challenging [thing] has been shortness of breath; we all just take that for granted. It's an automatic bodily function, and it's obviously debilitating when you're not getting enough," Erin said.

"Emotionally, it's tough and lonely, just being here by myself. And unfortunately, my window looks into the hospital physiotherapy gym, so I don't have any outside light that I can see … and that part's a little bit depressing."

'Not let her go for a long time'

The isolation has been one of the most difficult aspects of the whole ordeal, Erin said.

But her family has used FaceTime to talk to her every day; her father Neil said that modern technology has kept them connected.

For Marie, it's been important and reassuring to be able to see her daughter's face.

A teacher who deals with students with higher needs, Erin is organized, mentally strong and matter-of-fact, they said; she is also a person who typically soldiers on through pain, and to look at her helps the family identify suffering more easily.

"She doesn't show it, and someone might think she's fine when she's not. And I guess we've become rather adept at being able to notice that," Marie said.

When Erin is eventually released, it is likely that she will be quarantined again — this time at home in Cochrane — for another two weeks.

But when they can finally see each other, Marie sounds joyful when she describes the first thing she and Neil will do.

"Oh, hug her and kiss her. And kiss her, and kiss her," Marie said. "And not let her go for a long time."