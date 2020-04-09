Number of COVID-19 deaths at Alberta long-term care facilities among highest in Canada: CIHI

Alberta has experienced among the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities compared to other provinces, according to the latest analysis from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI).

In Calgary, outbreaks have been declared at 13 long-term care facilities, and 17 supportive living/home living sites.

When comparing the provinces, Tracy Johnson, director of health systems analysis and emerging issues at CIHI, said Alberta's numbers were some of the most alarming in Canada.

"When we look at Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, greater than 70 per cent of deaths from COVID-19 were long-term care deaths," she said.

The province reports facility-centred outbreaks when there are five or more cases. Outbreaks at continuing care centres are reported when there are two or more cases.

Alberta has reported 537 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities and 101 deaths, which represents 7.8 per cent of all cases in the province and 73. 2 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in Alberta.

COVID-19 in long-term care homes in Canada as of May 25, 2020, according to a CIHI report. (CIHI)

Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and the territories had no reported deaths in retirement homes and long-term care facilities, while 97 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in Nova Scotia were in long-term care.

While Canada's overall COVID-19 mortality rate was relatively low, CIHI found that 81 per cent of Canada's deaths were recorded in long-term care compared to the 42 per cent average for countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

It's the highest average of COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities compared to 16 other countries.

The report found that the number of long-term care residents who have died in Canada from COVID-19 — around 5,324 — was about the same as other OECD countries, but Johnson said the proportion of deaths in long-term care compared to deaths in the wider population is the highest.

Johnson said a few factors may have played a role in the numbers, including how quickly or delayed safe measures were implemented.

"Countries that put in specific targeted measures at the same time as their stay-at-home orders and their closure of public spaces appear to have had fewer COVID-19 infections and deaths," she said.

In general, Johnson said Canada has fewer personal support workers compared to the other countries that were studied.

"If you have staff getting sick then you don't have as many people available to care for people either and that can snowball your problem," she said.

In Canada, nearly 10,000 long-term care staff members were infected by COVID-19, which represents more than 10 per cent of the country's total cases, according to CIHI. Nine of those health care workers have died of COVID-19.

Moving forward, Johnson said it's important for Canada to look at this as an opportunity to understand what happened elsewhere.

A sign posted outside the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre in Calgary, Alta., after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

"It's an opportunity to understand that the layering and the timing of some of the infection prevention and control that we had in homes was important in wave one," she said.

"I think the question will be for wave two, do we have the right infection control measures in place now in homes that will help prevent any more infections?"

Johnson said there are a few best practices that we can already draw from.

"For example, Newfoundland increased support from the community home care sector to support staff in long-term care early," she said.

"They had the earliest restrictions on health care workers being able to work in more than one place...that likely helped control what was happening."