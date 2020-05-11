Alberta opens up testing for people in Calgary without COVID-19 symptoms

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic the Calgary zone has has far more cases than the rest of the province and so expanding who can get tested to those without symptoms is being eyed as a way to understand that difference.

Calgary has 4,278 confirmed cases of the province's 6,300 cases, not counting recoveries, as of Monday. That's more than twice what the rest of the province has reported.

"We will be offering extra testing in Calgary as we are still seeing higher case numbers there than the rest of the province," Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in her daily provincial update.

"While we don't know how much asymptomatic spread may contribute to transmission in a population, we know it is possible."

1 week of testing, up to 1,000 people daily

Starting today, on a first-come, first-serve basis, the province will offer one week of COVID-19 testing for up to 1,000 people in the Calgary zone each day who do not have symptoms but work outside the home.

Hinshaw says that 1,000 number is to ensure people who are sick can still get timely testing.

"It is possible if someone has had an exposure that they could test negative but go on to get sick later," she said.

"Offering testing to this group of people will give us more information about COVID-19 in Calgary at this point in time."

Hinshaw asked Calgarians who fit the revised criteria to use the web assessment to register.

"Please do not call 811 unless you are feeling sick," she said.