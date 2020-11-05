Questions about Alberta's spiking COVID-19 cases? Ask our panel LIVE at 1 p.m. as we dive into the numbers

It's been a dire week of record setting COVID-19 numbers across Alberta, and it doesn't look like that will be changing anytime soon.

The province reported 515 new cases on Wednesday, and now has a total of 6,230 active cases. Four more people have died, for a total of 343, and 164 are in hospital.

Are you concerned about Alberta's spiking COVID-19 cases?

Join CBC Calgary on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m. LIVE as we take a deep dive into the numbers.

Our host Andrew Brown will be joined by infectious disease expert Craig Jenne, our health reporter Jennifer Lee and our data journalist Robson Fletcher.

It will run for an hour, taking questions from our audience, with the livestream video embedded in this web story on CBC Calgary and CBC Edmonton's website. We will also be streaming on Facebook and Twitter, and taking questions on CBC Calgary's Instagram.