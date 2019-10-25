Emergency alert issued, Canada-U.S. border crossing closed at Coutts due to winter storm
Last time storm caused closure was nearly two decades ago, town official says
A winter storm information alert was issued Wednesday evening, warning travellers to turn back if they're headed to the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta. and Sweetgrass, Mont.
The border crossing was closed at 6:30 p.m. Highway 4 remains open in Canada, while the I-15 is closed from the border to Shelby, Mont.
"If you come to U.S. Customs, they're turning you back," said Lori Rolfe, the Village of Coutts' chief administrative officer. "We have lots of snow and lots of blowing so visibility is not great."
Rolfe said the closure was extremely unusual — the last time she recalls a similar incident was in 2000.
The village of 250 residents has filled its bed and breakfast and its motel with stranded travellers, and has opened an emergency centre at 105 Centre Ave. to welcome others who might need a place to stay.
Alberta Emergency Alert is cautioning travellers to stay off the roads between Milk River and Coutts.
A winter storm warning is also in place for the area, with snowfall expected to possibly exceed 50 centimetres on the Canadian side of the border and gusty winds bringing visibility down to zero.
The snowfall is expected to peter out Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada said.
Across the border, the U.S. National Weather Service cautioned that snow could accumulate by as much as 70 centimetres.
