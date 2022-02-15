Alberta border protesters make court appearance on weapons charges, conspiracy to murder

RCMP have laid charges against a group of protesters arrested in connection with a blockade at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing as the 11 men and women are set to make their first court appearance Tuesday morning.

CBC News has obtained a list of the names and charges of the first 11 protesters to be arrested ahead of two more who were taken into custody later on Monday.

The on-and-off blockade of the normally busy border crossing by people opposed to COVID-19 health restrictions has lasted more than two weeks.

The arrests followed an RCMP raid of trailers in the early morning hours on Monday when officers seized guns, body armour, a large quantity of ammunition and high-capacity firearm magazines.

Conspiracy to murder charges

Most of the accused face charges of mischief to property over $5,000 and possession of a weapon.

Three also face an additional charge of conspiracy to murder with one man also charged with uttering threats.

Prosecutor Steven Johnston and defence lawyer Yoav Niv have made arrangements for most of the accused to be released on bail. Those facing conspiracy to murder charges must have a bail hearing before a superior court judge at a later date.

Since the early morning hours on Monday, at least 13 people were arrested in relation to a protest against pandemic restrictions near the main U.S. border crossing in southern Alberta.

The protesters facing charges are:

Ursula Allred

Mischief to property over $5,000.

Possession of a weapon.

Luke Berk

Mischief to property over $5,000.

Possession of a weapon.

Chris Carbert

Conspiracy to murder.

Possession of a weapon.

Mischief to property over $5,000.

Evan Colenutt

Mischief to property over $5,000.

Possession of a weapon.

Johnson Chichow Law

Possession of a weapon.

Mischief to property over $5,000.

Christopher Lysak

Conspiracy to murder.

Possession of a weapon.

Mischief to property over $5,000.

Uttering threats.

Justin Martin

Possession of a weapon.

Mischief to property over $5,000.

Stewart Eastin Oler

Possession of a weapon.

Mischief to property over $5,000.

Anthony Olienick

Conspiracy to murder.

Possession of a weapon.

Mischief to property over $5,000.

Joanne Person

Possession of a weapon.

Mischief to property over $5,000.

Janx Zaremba

Possession of a weapon.

Mischief to property over $5,000.

On Monday, Mounties said they received information about a small organized group within the larger protest. That group, according to RCMP, had access to a cache of firearms and ammunition.

In a raid of three trailers, officers seized long guns, handguns, multiple sets of body armour, a machete, a large quantity of ammunition and high-capacity firearm magazines.

Protest organizer Marco Van Huigenbos said the protest was "infiltrated by an extreme element" and a decision was made for the remaining group to roll out from Coutts on Tuesday morning.

As of 11 a.m. MT, the Canada Border Services Agency reported that operations at the Coutts crossing had resumed.