Services suspended at Alberta border crossing amid ongoing blockade

Travel to and from the United States has been suspended as an ongoing protest against COVID-19 mandates continues to impede access to the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta.

In a statement, the Canadian Border Services Agency said services at the Coutts port of entry are temporarily suspended.

"The CBSA recognizes border disruptions affect both travellers and industry and we are working to restore normal border operations at this port of entry as quickly as possible," the statement reads.

"Thank you for your patience while we get operations back on track."

Services have remained open at the Coutts port of entry since the protest began on Jan. 29, but lanes have intermittently been open and closed as a result of protesters moving their large trucks and other vehicles onto the highway.

That means that access to border services have been limited or closed for weeks.

Services at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Coutts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Coutts</a> port of entry are temporarily suspended. Consult the directory for hours at CBSA ports: <a href="https://t.co/CvfMbQddAn">https://t.co/CvfMbQddAn</a> <a href="https://t.co/eUkc6D7gMV">pic.twitter.com/eUkc6D7gMV</a> —@CanBorderPRA

RCMP have been trying to encourage protesters to move to a nearby field to open up the road, and have been issuing tickets to protesters illegally blockading the border.

A court injunction was also granted by Ontario's top court against protesters at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.

On Saturday morning, police moved in to try and break up the days-long protest.