Protesters issued parking tickets as Coutts border crossing stays blocked

Mounties say they are continuing to encourage protesters at a southern Alberta blockade to move their demonstration off a highway and to a safer location nearby, handing out tickets to those parked on the normally busy roadway.

Supt. Roberta McKale said she couldn't comment on the number of number of tickets that will be mailed out to those facing parking tickets following what she described as a "soft intervention" on Wednesday night.

She said nine tickets were also issued for what she termed "other infractions." One person was taken into custody but subsequently released. No charges were laid, RCMP said.

"Our concern is the safety of the public as well as those that are protesting," said McKale, adding that there are both children and pets at the scene of the demonstration.

A day earlier, Mounties established another location for the protesters near Milk River, but they declined to move.

"Our hope is that people leave that site and move to our current safer site that's been suggested," McKale said.

"We also are saying if you don't have a lawful reason to be here, it's best not to come."

Protesters have been at the land border for 13 days with on-and-off blockades, often preventing travel between the United States and Canada on a key trade route.

The protesters are calling for an immediate end to all COVID-19 health mandates and restrictions, including masks and vaccinations. Some also want Premier Jason Kenney and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to resign.