The City of Calgary has been granted a temporary court injunction to help address protesters in the city's Beltline area.

An Alberta Court of Queen's Bench justice granted the injunction that will address protests in the Beltline, and elsewhere in Calgary, the city said in an emailed statement.

The injunction prohibits ongoing violations of existing bylaws and legislation, and both reinforces and clarifies enforcement authority.

It is in effect immediately and will remain in place until a permanent injunction application is heard by the court, the statement said.

Community protests and events are still allowed to occur if they comply with bylaw requirements and secure appropriate permits.

Protests in Calgary against COVID-19 public health restrictions started nearly two years ago.

They have continued in the Beltline each week, despite the fact that most of the province's mandates have been lifted. In recent weeks, counter-protesters have started demonstrating in the area at the same time.

"The ongoing protests in the Beltline have greatly impacted and compromised the safety, well-being and daily life of residents, visitors and businesses," Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said in an emailed statement.

The Calgary Police Commission will hold a special meeting Friday afternoon to discuss the police response plan to ongoing Beltline protests.

The police commission said they will be discussing the force's operational plan privately, but then will have a public meeting to share as much information as possible with the public.

