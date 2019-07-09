Councillor urges Calgarians to learn to use naloxone after saving man from suspected opioid overdose

A city councillor is encouraging all Calgarians to keep naloxone handy after she saved a man with an injection of the antidote to opioid overdoses when she found him unresponsive, just outside her house.

Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart was playing outside with her puppies on Saturday afternoon when she noticed a man lying down in a yard across the street in her neighbourhood in southwest Calgary.

Almost 10 minutes went by and the man was still there, so the Ward 13 councillor — who is also a registered nurse — decided to grab a naloxone kit and scope out the situation.

"You've got nothing to lose by putting in the naloxone," Colley-Urquhart said.

If administered to someone who is drunk or overdosing on another drug, naloxone doesn't do anything.

Colley-Urquhart said the man didn't budge when she used her knuckles to try to wake him with a sternum rub.

Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart is a registered nurse. (Ellis Choe/CBC)

Lying stretched out on his back, the man was cold, clammy, perspiring and had shallow breathing and an irregular heartbeat, she said — and he smelled like alcohol.

So while her son, who is also Colley-Urquhart's next-door neighbour, called 911, she administered naloxone.

She undid the man's belt buckled, pulled down his jeans and injected the full vial into his thigh muscle.

"It was actually quite miraculous — like within about two and a half minutes, he sat up," she said.

Colley-Urquhart said she believes the man was experiencing an opioid overdose because of how strongly he reacted to the naloxone. He became very combative after it had been adminstered, she said.

When EMS arrived, the man refused help.

'Any layperson can do this'

The man could have died had no one administered naloxone in time, Colley-Urquhart said.

That's why she wants all Calgarians to learn how to use naloxone.

"Any civilian, any layperson can do this… If you don't like needles, you just have to suck it up and do the right thing to help somebody," she said.

In Feb I handed out naloxone kits to all members of Council and Administration, with a demo on how to administer this drug to save a life. I strongly encourage you all to have a naloxone kit handy in case you come across someone in need. Learn more at <a href="https://t.co/j5V4R0AQNS">https://t.co/j5V4R0AQNS</a> <a href="https://t.co/FD07eqN1qd">pic.twitter.com/FD07eqN1qd</a> —@BigRedyyc

Naloxone kits are available at pharmacies and community walk-in clinics across the province, free of charge. There are nasal spray and injectable naloxone kits.

"This isn't complicated, especially when there's someone that's probably about to die and with the carfentanil and the way these drug dealers are mixing drugs together, like two or three grains of salt can kill a young person."

Opioids are depressants that can decrease an individual's heart rate and cause drowsiness, slurred speech, constricted pupils and a decreased breathing rate.

According to Alberta Health Services, overdose symptoms include:

Unresponsiveness, loss of consciousness and/or limp body.

Breathing and/or heartbeat is slow, erratic or not there at all.

Choking and snore-like gurgling noises.

Vomiting.

Seizures.

Cold and clammy skin.

Blue lips and fingernails.

Tiny pupils.

A total of 789 people died from opioid overdoses across the province in 2018.

With files from The Homestretch