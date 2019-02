Calgary city council has voted to delay making a decision that would lead to talks resuming with the Calgary Flames on a financing deal for a new arena.

After spending hours in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, council voted to wait until next Monday before deciding its negotiating position.

Coun. Jeff Davison, who chairs the event centre committee, voted against a delay but said he's not overly concerned by it, saying it doesn't necessarily mean council is opposed to the framework that's on the table.

"I wouldn't necessarily call it opposition. I'd call it healthy conversation," he said.

"I think it's really about just setting council's expectations and ensuring that everybody's got the appropriate amount of information to one day have to stand in front of the cameras and the public and justify the information."

Davison said some of the extra time has been procedural, to help the interim city manager get up to speed on the file.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the long discussion was worthwhile.

"Some time was needed to just refine the language on the recommendations, so that they were entirely clear. So, I'm hoping that will be a very easy conversation," the mayor said.

A new arena to replace the aging Saddledome is estimated cost more than $600 million, and while it's not yet known how much the city is considering putting toward the project, council members say a source of funds for the city's portion has been identified.

Once council approves the framework for the financing talks, an offer is expected to be brought forward to Flames ownership.

Talks between the city and the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation collapsed in 2017.