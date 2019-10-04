Two hiking trails close after dog attacked by cougar
Two hiking trails in Kananskis Country have been closed after a dog was attacked by a cougar on Wednesday.
Alberta Parks says Ha Ling Peak and East End of Rundle are now closed until further notice.
Although an advisory is in place for this area, Alberta Parks says cougars can be encountered anywhere in Kananaskis and want hikers to remember the following tips.
- Make plenty of noise and travel in groups.
- Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for cougars and their signs.
- Keep your pet on a leash.
