Kevin Costner chosen as Calgary Stampede parade marshal

The Calgary Stampede parade marshal for 2022 will be Kevin Costner, officials announced on Tuesday.

In a video message accompanying the news release, the Academy Award-winning actor and

director said he was honoured to be chosen and noted he has a personal connection to Calgary and Alberta.

"I have a lot of fond memories of being in Calgary. It has made a big difference to me in my life to make Open Range and Let Him Go there. It's one of the most beautiful spots," he said.

"On July 8, I'll be there and I'm really honoured to be a part of what you have done for so long and carry on a tradition. See you at the Parade."

Costner has starred in a long list of hit movies and TV series, including No Way Out, The Untouchables, Bull Durham, Field of Dreams and Dances with Wolves, which won seven Academy Awards, including best director for Costner.

Since 2018 he has played John Dutton, patriarch of the Dutton family, on the award-winning television show Yellowstone.

"A modern-day western, the show is filmed in the rolling hills and Rocky Mountains of Darby, Montana, which is reflected in Costner's love of western heritage and culture," the Stampede said in a release.

Costner is also a musician and he and his band, Modern West, will be performing at The Big Four Roadhouse following his marshal duties on the evening of July 8.

The Calgary Stampede Parade begins at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 8, with the prelude beginning at 7:30 a.m.