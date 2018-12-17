Man who attacked seniors in their Calgary home sentenced to 11 years in prison

The man who attacked a 71-year-old Calgary woman in her home, leaving her with a shattered jaw, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Cory Eide and another man, who has never been charged, broke into Nicoletta and Guiseppe Memme's Thorncliffe home in December 2015.

Earlier this year, Eide was convicted of aggravated assault, unlawful confinement and breaking and entering by Court of Queen's Bench Justice Willie deWit.

At Eide's sentencing hearing Monday morning, deWit heard victim impact statements from the Memmes.

"Watching my wife being repeatedly punched and being unable to help her and hearing the two men threaten my daughter and grandchildren by name was the most helpless feeling anyone can imagine," wrote Guiseppe Memme.

During the attack, Eide punched Nicoletta in the face several times before the two robbers took the couple to their basement, duct taped them to chairs and threatened their children, who both lived on the same street.

The intruders demanded money before discovering Nicoletta's jewelry box, where she kept her valuables, including her wedding ring.

Nicoletta was hospitalized for weeks, suffering from a concussion and needing facial reconstructive surgery to repair a shattered eye socket.

"Every little noise wakes me in a panic," wrote Nicoletta, who said she lives in constant fear the attackers will return.

Eide's DNA on glove

Prosecutor Adam May proposed a 12- to 15-year sentence while defence lawyer Robert Wachowich argued his client should spend 10 years in prison.

Eide was given the chance to address deWit and denied his involvement in the attack while calling himself the victim.

Eide has a 14-year criminal history including convictions for drug trafficking, criminal harassment and weapons offences.

At the time, Eide was dating the Memmes' former daughter-in-law, who had once been married to the couple's son.

Eide's DNA was found on a glove left at the scene.

DeWit heard evidence that the robbers knew personal details about the Memmes including that they're Italian and the names of their children.