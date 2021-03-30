Boil water advisory issued for Coronation, Alta., after water plant goes offline

A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Coronation and hamlet of Brownfield, Alta., after a power outage caused the local water treatment plant to go offline.

The alert,issued around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, stated that residents should only drink purchased bottled water or tap water that has been boiled for at least 10 minutes.

The town's Facebook page stated that the temporary water outage began shortly before noon.

The alert stated that there was no expected timeline for when the facility would be back online.

More information on how to safely use water during an advisory can be found on Alberta Health's website.

The town of just under 1,000 people is located around 160 kilometres east of Red Deer.