Boil water advisory issued for Coronation, Alta., after water plant goes offline
A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Coronation and hamlet of Brownfield in Alberta, after a power outage caused the local water treatment plant to go offline.
There's no expected timeline as to when the facility will be back online
A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Coronation and hamlet of Brownfield, Alta., after a power outage caused the local water treatment plant to go offline.
The alert,issued around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, stated that residents should only drink purchased bottled water or tap water that has been boiled for at least 10 minutes.
The town's Facebook page stated that the temporary water outage began shortly before noon.
The alert stated that there was no expected timeline for when the facility would be back online.
More information on how to safely use water during an advisory can be found on Alberta Health's website.
The town of just under 1,000 people is located around 160 kilometres east of Red Deer.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.