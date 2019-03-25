Corey Hart's sunglasses are at the National Music Centre

The famous Wayfarer sunglasses featured in Corey Hart's 1983 hit, Sunglasses at Night, are now available for viewing during the day at Calgary's National Music Centre in an exhibit to honour Hart's induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Hart shared his thoughts on the honour with The Homestretch.

This interview has been edited and paraphrased for clarity and length. You can listen to the complete interview here.

Q: How does it feel to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame?

A: If you watched the show, you could see in my expression what it meant to me.

I was very emotional. The whole experience was pretty overwhelming. I am deeply humbled and grateful for the opportunity to be recognized like that by my peers.

Q: Tell us about the new exhibition at the National Music Centre.

A: We went through boxes and boxes of photographs and stuff I hadn't seen since I was in my late teens.

I had some pretty lousy report cards when I was in high school. Seeing and reading them is a little bizarre. A couple of subjects I did OK in, English and history, but I was miserable, miserable in math and sciences.

All my friends know that I am math-challenged. When they go to the exhibition, they will actually see how teachers described my math ability or inability. I didn't get Cs or Ds. I got Fs.

You can't get any worse than that.

Q: Describe the famous Wayfarer sunglasses.

A: I wore them in the video Sunglasses at Night and a little bit when I started touring. They are very well preserved. I put them in a case in 1985 and I really never took them out until the National Music Centre talked to me about the exhibition.

There are lots of really interesting letters that I wrote to my mom when I was a little boy. You can see the creative side of me that was there when I was a young boy.

Q: You are touring again after a long break. What's that like?

A: I am obviously exceptionally excited and thrilled to have the opportunity to go back and tour like this across Canada, from St. John's all the way to Victoria. Sixteen dates in three weeks.

When I am up there on stage, I don't even think about what my body can take or how it will cope because the adrenaline of the music takes over.

I am excited beyond excited to do it and have my family experience that with me and reuniting with fans, which is very important to me.