Alberta musician Corb Lund comes out against proposed coal mines in Rocky Mountains

An Alberta musician is coming out against proposed coal mines for the province's Rocky Mountains.

Corb Lund, who has sung around the world about cowboy culture and rural life for decades, has released a Facebook video in which he calls the plans short-sighted and a threat.

Alberta's United Conservative government has revoked a 1976 policy that kept coal mines out of the mountains and eastern slopes of the Rockies.

Alberta's new approach to coal CBC News Calgary Video 4:03 Alberta has reshaped a decades-old balance in the Rockies and Foothills, rescinding its 1976 Coal Development Policy, opening the door to more open-pit mines in the mountains. 4:03

One mine is currently under review and vast areas of the mountains have been leased for exploration.

Lund, who says he's done thorough research into the issue, says those plans endanger the ranching lifestyles of his neighbours and the drinking water for millions downstream.

He's urging people to speak out and oppose open-pit coal mines in the Rockies.

He also criticized the province for making the changes quietly, without consultation, and says he doesn't think that's how you should govern.