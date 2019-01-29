Skip to Main Content
Alberta RCMP arrest man in midst of stealing $50K of copper wire
New

Alberta RCMP arrest man in midst of stealing $50K of copper wire

RCMP say they've arrested a Calgary man who was in the middle of stealing several hundred feet of copper wire from an industrial site.

Calgary resident arrested at industrial site south of city, police say

Sarah Rieger · CBC News ·
RCMP have charged a Calgary man after allegedly catching him in the act of stealing copper wire on Tuesday. (CBC)

RCMP say they've arrested a Calgary man who was in the middle of stealing several hundred feet of copper wire at an industrial site.

Police responded to a breaking-and-entering call at Township Road 152 near Parkland, about 75 kilometres south of Calgary, around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

When RCMP arrived, they saw a suspicious vehicle, so they entered the property, where they found a man in the middle of taking the copper wire from its brackets, according to a news release.

The cost to replace and repair the wire, had the suspect not been interrupted, would have been more than $50,000, police said.

Brian Edward Tanner, 42, has been charged with:

  • Breaking and entering with intent.
  • Mischief/damage to property over $5,000.
  • Possessing break-in tools.
  • Nine counts of failure to comply with recognizance.

Tanner was taken into custody after a judicial hearing and will appear in Fort Macleod Provincial Court on Feb. 13.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us