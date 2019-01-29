Alberta RCMP arrest man in midst of stealing $50K of copper wire
Calgary resident arrested at industrial site south of city, police say
RCMP say they've arrested a Calgary man who was in the middle of stealing several hundred feet of copper wire at an industrial site.
Police responded to a breaking-and-entering call at Township Road 152 near Parkland, about 75 kilometres south of Calgary, around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
When RCMP arrived, they saw a suspicious vehicle, so they entered the property, where they found a man in the middle of taking the copper wire from its brackets, according to a news release.
The cost to replace and repair the wire, had the suspect not been interrupted, would have been more than $50,000, police said.
Brian Edward Tanner, 42, has been charged with:
- Breaking and entering with intent.
- Mischief/damage to property over $5,000.
- Possessing break-in tools.
- Nine counts of failure to comply with recognizance.
Tanner was taken into custody after a judicial hearing and will appear in Fort Macleod Provincial Court on Feb. 13.
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Councillor pushes for change in light of police report on Calgary consumption site
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Drunk WestJet passenger who caused plane to reroute ordered to pay $21,000 for the fuel
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.