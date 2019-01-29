Alberta RCMP arrest man in midst of stealing $50K of copper wire

RCMP say they've arrested a Calgary man who was in the middle of stealing several hundred feet of copper wire at an industrial site.

Police responded to a breaking-and-entering call at Township Road 152 near Parkland, about 75 kilometres south of Calgary, around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

When RCMP arrived, they saw a suspicious vehicle, so they entered the property, where they found a man in the middle of taking the copper wire from its brackets, according to a news release.

The cost to replace and repair the wire, had the suspect not been interrupted, would have been more than $50,000, police said.

Brian Edward Tanner, 42, has been charged with:

Breaking and entering with intent.

Mischief/damage to property over $5,000.

Possessing break-in tools.

Nine counts of failure to comply with recognizance.

Tanner was taken into custody after a judicial hearing and will appear in Fort Macleod Provincial Court on Feb. 13.