Cool Runnings bobsled stolen from Ranchman's building

A bobsled shell from the movie Cool Runnings has been stolen from the former Ranchman's building.

Police said they received an online report on Monday afternoon that the sled had been stolen sometime between Oct. 21 and 25.

The sled had been hung outside, below the roof of the Calgary country bar after being gifted to Ranchman's by the movie's production crew.

The bar was one of the filming locations for the 1993 movie, which told the story of the Jamaican bobsled team that competed at the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics. One of the bobsleds from the movie is also on display at WinSport.

Realtor Rob Campbell, who is handling the sale of the building, wrote on Facebook that he was "gutted" by the theft.

"I don't know what the hell someone thinks they can do with it, but ... if you know anything about who did this or where we can find this piece of Ranchman's history, please reach out to me directly," he wrote.

Ranchman's has reviewed its CCTV and didn't find any suspects, police said.

Police are investigating.

Ranchman's Cookhouse and Dancehall was put up for lease last month after nearly 50 years in business. It had shut down during the pandemic.