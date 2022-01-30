Truckers, motorists en route to U.S. stalled by massive blockade in southern Alberta

Truckers and motorists travelling to and from the United States from southern Alberta are caught up in gridlock as an extremely large blockade of vehicles tied to an ongoing nationwide protest continues to jam border traffic.

Vehicles have been blockading the highway from south of Lethbridge, Alta., to the Canada-U.S. border crossing in the village of Coutts since Saturday afternoon.

That means that traffic to and from the border crossing has largely come to a standstill.

It's a frustrating development for professional long-haul trucker David May, who's been driving for 15 years and is fully vaccinated.

May picked up a load of meat in Brooks, Alta., to deliver to Portland, Ore., before running up against the blockade on Saturday. He's been stuck in Milk River, Alta., since then.

"The protest makes no sense at all," he said. "Came back here and parked with a lot of other truckers who are all vaccinated and ready to head south and do our jobs. It's really frustrating."

The massive protest of truckers is shown on Highway 4 on Saturday afternoon. On Sunday morning, RCMP said motorists were still not able to reach the border crossing in Coutts, Alta., because of a continuing blockade. (Submitted by Brad Smith)

The protest is being held in support of a convoy of trucks from across the country that has arrived in Ottawa, with a stated goal of demonstrating against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truckers issued by the federal government.

Jake Zacharias previously told CBC News that he attended the protest on Saturday to support his friends who are truck drivers. He said many plan to stay near the border "until the mandates are lifted."

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) told CBC News shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday that it was monitoring the situation.

"[The CBSA] is ready to respond, with police of local jurisdiction if necessary, to any events impeding operations at ports of entry," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said that "no traffic is being blocked from coming into Canada," adding it was an offence under the Customs Act to hinder a border services officer from doing their work.

The blockade is taking place on the highway, north of the ports of entry.

Critical trade route in North America

The Coutts border crossing is the only 24/7 commercial crossing between Alberta and Montana, and it's a crucial trade route between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

Alberta's Critical Infrastructure Defence Act, established in 2020, allows the province to enact punishments for trespassing, interfering with operations and construction or causing damage to essential infrastructure, which includes highways.

Individuals found guilty under the legislation can be fined up to $10,000 for a first offence and up to $25,000 for subsequent offences, and sentenced to six months in jail, or both.

A spokesperson for Alberta Premier Jason Kenney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment concerning the possibility of applying the legislation given events at the border.

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley said her party "unequivocally condemns the blockade of the border near Coutts as well as the many examples of hateful symbols and vandalism seen across Canada this weekend."

"We are calling on Premier Jason Kenney to denounce this blockade of Alberta's only international border crossing and work to restore full access to Coutts for emergency vehicles and transportation," Notley said in a statement.

On Saturday, the RCMP said it was engaged in conversations with those involved in blocking the road.

The delays are frustrating for other travellers, such as U.S. citizen Michael Coronado, who was travelling from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., to Colorado, where he lives.

U.S. citizen Michael Coronado, who lives in Colorado, says he supports the right to protest, but not if it prevents him from entering his country. (CBC News)

He said he supports everyone's rights to voice their opinion but finds this form of protest "problematic."

"As a U.S. citizen trying to enter my country and having civilians inhibit my right to do that, is a real issue for me," he said. "Even though I support their right to voice their opinion."

Earlier this month, federal rules for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated Canadian truckers entering Canada from the U.S. took effect.

Truckers who are not fully vaccinated must get a PCR test and quarantine.