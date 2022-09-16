Convoy headed to Lethbridge, Alta., courthouse to support men charged in Coutts border blockade

Police in Lethbridge, Alta., are bracing for a convoy set to arrive in the city Friday morning to support three of the men charged in connection with border blockades and protests at the Coutts border crossing earlier this year.

Social media posts suggest several groups of supporters will arrive at the Lethbridge courthouse as protest organizer Marco Van Huigenbos, 32, – also a Fort Macleod, Alta., town councillor – as well as Alex Van Herk, 53, and George Janzen, 43, appear on charges of mischief over $5,000.

The men, alongside a dozen others, were charged after protesting pandemic-related government restrictions back in late January and February.

Marco Van Huigenbos was one of the organizers of the protest and has been charged with mischief over $5,000. (Mirna Djukic/Radio-Canada)

"Save the Coutts boys," reads a widely shared poster promoting the gathering.

It goes on to say "Trudeau's government demands up to 10 years in prison for Coutts protesters … we need your support."

'Large crowd expected'

In an interview with CBC News, Van Huigenbos said he is expecting a large turnout.

"What started out as a call out by friends and acquaintances of ours for a few hundred people has turned into something that could double or could be ten fold," he said.

"There's a lot of people to support us but it's also to show support for what we stood for and for the individuals who are still held in remand … without bail pre-trial."

The groups are leaving from several locations in Manitoba and Alberta including Calgary, Fort Macleod, Rocky Mountain House and Stettler.

In a statement released Thursday night, the Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) said it is bracing for possible traffic congestion.

"A large crowd is expected to gather downtown in the area of the courthouse," said LPS.

"In anticipation of the arrival of a number of larger vehicles, police have identified several locations with available parking along the city's truck routes."

Van Huigenbos headed to Ottawa after court

Fifteen people are facing charges connected to the Coutts border blockades which ran from Jan. 29 to Feb. 15.

On Feb. 14, the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, allowing for temporary powers to handle the ongoing blockades and protests against pandemic restrictions.

The same day, RCMP executed search warrants in Coutts, arresting more than a dozen protesters and seizing a cache of weapons, body armour and ammunition.

From left to right: Chris Carbert, 44, Anthony Olienick, 39, Jerry Morin, 40, and Christopher Lysak, 48, are each accused of conspiring to murder RCMP officers near Coutts, Alta., during the border blockade and protests. (Carbert/Facebook, Coutts Convoy Restart/Facebook, Morin/Facebook, Instagram)

Four men – Chris Carbert, Chris Lysak, Anthony Olienick and Jerry Morin – face the most serious charges, accused of plotting to murder RCMP officers.

They remain in custody and are set to go on trial next June.

Van Huigenbos, Van Herk and Janzen were charged in September, seven months after the protests ended. Friday's court appearance is expected to be largely procedural.

Following the courthouse rally, a barbeque is expected to take place to help fundraise legal fees for the four men.

The convoy is set to arrive as the Emergencies Act inquiry heads into another day of testimony.

The commission is examining the federal government's decision to invoke emergency powers to clear the crowds and vehicles that gridlocked the capital for more than three weeks last winter.

After his court appearance Friday, Van Huigenbos is headed to Ottawa to testify.