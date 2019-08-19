Province announces details of supervised consumption site review

The provincial minister responsible for supervised consumption sites says they will continue to operate while an expert panel conducts a review of the social and economic impacts of the controversial facilities.

Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jason Luan announced on Monday that the province has appointed eight people to the Supervised Consumption Services Review Committee.

It will be chaired by former Edmonton police chief Rob Knecht.

Luan said the panel fulfils the UCP's promise to correct what it saw as the failure of the previous NDP government to take into consideration the effect that supervised consumption sites have on the areas where they are set up.

"We've heard Albertans' concerns about impacts on their homes, businesses and communities. We've chosen a panel of experts to listen to Albertans, review the evidence and report back on their findings," he said.

In June, the province said it was freezing funding for any new consumption sites until it conducted a review.

Luan said on Monday that there won't be any curtailment of existing services while the review is going on.

"I want to assure Albertans that while we're conducting the review, no change for the current services. So the current services will be maintained until we're finished the fact-finding exercise," he said.

The panel's scope of purview explicitly excludes it from looking at evidence for or against the efficacy of the consumption sites at curbing drug addiction.

But Luan said that's because the evidence is already well established that the facilities do play a role in harm reduction.

"It makes no sense to go over from Square 1," he said.

Calgary's consumption site in the Beltline has been the subject of ongoing complaints since it opened about an increase in crime and social disorder in the area.

Last month, Luan came under fire for a tweet, which he later deleted, saying he wondered if the research supporting supervised consumption sites was funded by big pharma.

Asked whether his view on the matter had changed, he said, "Well, I delete that, so if it's valid, I wouldn't have done that."

The panel members are:

Rob Knecht, who retired as Edmonton's chief of police last year.

Vice-chair Geri Bemister-Williams, who is a human behavioural scientist and post-secondary instructor.

Dr. Ray Baker, who specializes in occupational addiction medicine and recovery-oriented continuing care.

Steve Cormack, who served 24 years with the RCMP.

Dr. Charl Els, a psychiatrist, addiction specialist and occupational physician.

Joan Hollihan, who lost her 16-year-old son to an apparent fentanyl overdose.

Paul Maxim, a former professor of economics at Wilfrid Laurier University.

Dr. Rob Tanguay, the founder and medical director of a post-surgical pain outpatient program.

The panel will hold public engagement sessions over three weeks in September in every community where supervised consumption sites are already operating or are proposed.

Albertans will also be able to submit feedback online.

The Opposition calls the panel rigged, saying it is "stacked with advocates of the discredited 1980s-era 'abstinence-only' approach." The NDP wants Luan to drop the review and expand supervised consumption services in Alberta.