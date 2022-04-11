Man charged with conspiracy to murder at Alberta border wants to go directly to trial

One of four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade protest in southern Alberta wants to go directly to trial.

A lawyer for Christopher Lysak has told a Lethbridge judge that he is waiving his right to a preliminary hearing and he has elected to be tried by a jury.

Lysak, along with Chris Carbert, Anthony Olienick and Jerry Morin, are to return to Lethbridge court April 25.

From left to right: Chris Carbert, 44, Anthony Olienick, 39, Jerry Morin, 40, and Christopher Lysak, 48. (Carbert/Facebook, Coutts Convoy Restart/Facebook, Morin/Facebook, Instagram)

Lysak, who is also charged with uttering threats, possession of a weapon and mischief to property over $5,000, has already been denied bail.

A protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions began at the U.S. border crossing near Coutts, Alta., in late January and lasted for almost three weeks.

RCMP said they found a cache of long guns, handguns, body armour, large amounts of ammunition and high-capacity magazines in trailers tied to the protest.