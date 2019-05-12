This Calgary creek was paved over and treated as stormwater — now activists want it to see the light
'Burying these creeks is not the way to go environmentally'
The watershed was first crafted by glacial melt thousands of years ago.
Its tributaries run under what's now Brentwood, Charleswood and Brisebois Drive — all paved over.
Now, local activists are hoping to bring one of those tributaries — Confederation Creek — back into the daylight by having it officially recognized by the province.
When it goes underground, it's out of sight out of mind.- Simone Lee, Friends of Confederation Creek
The creek isn't actually called Confederation, it's just been dubbed that because it runs through Confederation Park. Its official, albeit unceremonious title is outfall N25, because it's treated as a stormwater flow to Nose Creek.
Simone Lee, the president of Friends of Confederation Creek, says to acknowledge the creek as what it is — a crucial supplier of one of Calgary's largest watersheds — would protect it.
"When it goes underground, it's out of sight out of mind," Lee said.
"There was this refusal to acknowledge that there was this permanent, existing, groundwater flow through northwest Calgary."
Lee spoke standing on the edge of Queen's Park Creek, one of the only above-ground tributaries left.
The group has been pushing the government to recognize the creek as vital to Calgary's groundwater and daylight it, a process that returns water that's been diverted below ground back into the sunlight.
"Burying these creeks is not the way to go environmentally," said Janice Deere, another member of Friends of Confederation Creek.
"Having that creek in the daylight will actually preserve, enhance the water."
But actually protecting the creek and its surrounding wetland will be a complex task.
Some land in the area has already been approved for development, but in March a study was released recommending some of that land along the creek be used for flood mitigation instead.
Newly-elected MLA Jeremy Nixon said he's been speaking to residents and the local city councillor about the creek, and is excited to dig into the issue, even though it's a complicated one.
"In addition to what can we do in regards to daylighting the creek or not, in regards to the flooding … as well as considering the fact it's currently privately owned land, that adds another layer of complexity to it," he said.
Lee said she hopes with a new government, there's a new audience for her group's message — that we know more about water protection now than when the streams were paved over, and should act accordingly.
"We have to set a better example for our kids," she said. "We know better now, so we should just do better."
With files from Terri Trembath
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.