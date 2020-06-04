Skip to Main Content
Win you and your neighbours a decked out curbside Neighbour Day party
Community·Contest

Has your neighbour gone out of their way to brighten your day? Share a photo and the random act of kindness they did to be entered to win you and your neighbours a CBC Calgary decked out driveway, dinner delivery from Bowtie Pizza and a curbside concert by Tim Tamashiro.

Madelaine Lapointe · CBC Communications ·

During this time, we've discovered how important having a community of people to call on is. We've also learned how special the people closest to us are.

Sure, friend and family video calls can make all the difference in a day, but if this time has shown us anything, it's that we don't need to look far for support. In fact, you just need to look next door – to your neighbours. 

This Neighbour Day, we want to celebrate what makes Calgary such a great city – our strong and caring communities. Our neighbours. 

Do you have a neighbour that goes above and beyond to brighten your day? Maybe they've helped you with a grocery run, dropped off freshly baked goods or decorated your sidewalk with chalk to make your day. 

Nominate your neighbour to win a special delivery from the Calgary Eyeopener's Angela Knight including a decked out driveway, curbside concert by Tim Tamashiro, dinner and drink delivery from Bowtie Pizza and Wild Tea and limited edition Local Laundry t-shirt.

How to enter: 

Email a photo of your neighbour with their random act of kindness to calgaryphotos@cbc.ca or share them on Twitter using the hashtag #cbcyycneighbourday.

Prize pack details:

  • Host appearance by Calgary Eyeopener's Angela Knight
  • Curbside concert by Tim Tamashiro
  • Dinner delivery from Bowtie Pizza
  • Kombucha from Wild Tea
  • Limited edition Local Laundry t-shirt 
  • CBC swag + decked out driveway

Deadline to enter is Wednesday, June 17 at noon. A random winner will be selected and notified to arrange prizing. Please see contest rules for more details.

