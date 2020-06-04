Win you and your neighbours a decked out curbside Neighbour Day party
Celebrate this Neighbour Day with a curbside concert by Tim Tamashiro and dinner delivery from Bowtie Pizza
During this time, we've discovered how important having a community of people to call on is. We've also learned how special the people closest to us are.
Sure, friend and family video calls can make all the difference in a day, but if this time has shown us anything, it's that we don't need to look far for support. In fact, you just need to look next door – to your neighbours.
This Neighbour Day, we want to celebrate what makes Calgary such a great city – our strong and caring communities. Our neighbours.
Do you have a neighbour that goes above and beyond to brighten your day? Maybe they've helped you with a grocery run, dropped off freshly baked goods or decorated your sidewalk with chalk to make your day.
Nominate your neighbour to win a special delivery from the Calgary Eyeopener's Angela Knight including a decked out driveway, curbside concert by Tim Tamashiro, dinner and drink delivery from Bowtie Pizza and Wild Tea and limited edition Local Laundry t-shirt.
How to enter:
Email a photo of your neighbour with their random act of kindness to calgaryphotos@cbc.ca or share them on Twitter using the hashtag #cbcyycneighbourday.
Prize pack details:
- Host appearance by Calgary Eyeopener's Angela Knight
- Curbside concert by Tim Tamashiro
- Dinner delivery from Bowtie Pizza
- Kombucha from Wild Tea
- Limited edition Local Laundry t-shirt
- CBC swag + decked out driveway
Deadline to enter is Wednesday, June 17 at noon. A random winner will be selected and notified to arrange prizing. Please see contest rules for more details.