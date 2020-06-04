Win you and your neighbours a decked out curbside Neighbour Day party

During this time, we've discovered how important having a community of people to call on is. We've also learned how special the people closest to us are.

Sure, friend and family video calls can make all the difference in a day, but if this time has shown us anything, it's that we don't need to look far for support. In fact, you just need to look next door – to your neighbours.

This Neighbour Day, we want to celebrate what makes Calgary such a great city – our strong and caring communities. Our neighbours.

Do you have a neighbour that goes above and beyond to brighten your day? Maybe they've helped you with a grocery run, dropped off freshly baked goods or decorated your sidewalk with chalk to make your day.

Nominate your neighbour to win a special delivery from the Calgary Eyeopener's Angela Knight including a decked out driveway, curbside concert by Tim Tamashiro, dinner and drink delivery from Bowtie Pizza and Wild Tea and limited edition Local Laundry t-shirt.

How to enter:

Email a photo of your neighbour with their random act of kindness to calgaryphotos@cbc.ca or share them on Twitter using the hashtag #cbcyycneighbourday.

Prize pack details:

Host appearance by Calgary Eyeopener's Angela Knight

Curbside concert by Tim Tamashiro

Dinner delivery from Bowtie Pizza

Kombucha from Wild Tea

Limited edition Local Laundry t-shirt

CBC swag + decked out driveway

Deadline to enter is Wednesday, June 17 at noon. A random winner will be selected and notified to arrange prizing. Please see contest rules for more details.