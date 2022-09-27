10 ways to honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Lethbridge this week

September 30 marks the second official National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which was introduced in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's call to action, number 80.

To commemorate the day, many organizations in Lethbridge and across southern Alberta are hosting events from yoga with elders, to film screenings, to the launch of Blackfoot language classes. See a list of 10 ways to honour the day below.

Pick up your orange shirt

In honour of the children who died in Residential Schools and the Survivors, show your support of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation by getting an orange shirt at Opokaa'sin. All proceeds go directly back into programs and services for Indigenous children and youth.

When: Ongoing leading up to Sept. 30

Where: Opokaa'sin Early Intervention Society | 241 Stafford Drive North

Details: Minimum donation of $10

Take a Blackfoot yoga class

Create peace and connection as two Elders add language, prayer, drumming, and song to a gentle flow yoga class.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 27 | 12:10 to 12:50 p.m.

Where: Interfaith Healing Garden at Interfaith Food bank | 1103 3rd Ave North

Details: Free. No registration required.

Make your own orange shirt with an elder

Perfect for families, you can visit the Galt Museum and design your own orange shirt while taking part in a discussion with a local Blackfoot Elder on the importance of Orange Shirt Day.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 28 | 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Galt Museum & Archives | 502 1st St. South

Details: Free. No registration required.

Attend a film screening

"Beans"

Based on true events, Tracey Deer's debut feature chronicles the 78-day standoff between two Mohawk communities and government forces in 1990 in Quebec, presented by Iikaisskini. Don McIntyre (Dhillon School of Business) will host a discussion after the film.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 27 | 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: BMO Auditorium (SA8002) at University of Lethbridge

Details: Free. Click here to register.

"Where the Spirit Lives"

The story of a Blackfoot child who fights to keep her culture and identity when she is abducted and brought to residential school.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 28 | 7 p.m.

Where: Galt Museum & Archives | 502 1st St. South

Details: Free. No registration required

Sign up for a "Reconciliation Starts with You!" workshop

Are you interested in learning more about reconciliation? Wondering what you can do as an non-Indigenous person? This interactive workshop will explore white privilege, systemic racism and impacts of colonization in a safe, open, non-judgmental space. You will have the opportunity to increase your understanding of reconciliation through self-reflection, small group discussion and creating your own action plan.

When: Thursday, Sept. 29 | 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. OR Friday, Sept. 30 |1 to 4 p.m.



Where: Interfaith Food Bank Community Kitchen | 1103 3rd Ave North



Details: Free. To register email cindy.rendall@counsellor.com

Learn the Blackfoot language

Learn how to understand and speak the Blackfoot language. Julius Delaney will be teaching a new session of a 10-week virtual Blackfoot language learning session.

When: Thursday, Sept. 29, 7 to 8:30 p.m. weekly

Where: Virtual

Details: To register contact Galt Museum & Archives at info@galtmuseum.ca.

Visit the Sixties Scoop exhibit at Lethbridge College

Lethbridge College will unveil a public exhibit documenting the experiences of Sixties Scoop survivors. Betty Ann Little Wolf, a Blackfoot grandparent, along with members of the college's leadership team, will launch the Bi-Giwen: Coming Home – Truth Telling from the Sixties Scoop exhibit. The traveling exhibit features testimonies from 12 Indigenous survivors of the Sixties Scoop. It explores their experiences and the effects that child removal policies had, and continue to have, on their lives.

When: Tuesday - Thursday, Sept. 27 - 29 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Lethbridge College Centre Core | 3000 College Drive South

Details: Free. Click here for more information:

Visit the Lethbridge Public Library

Our Stories Matter Round Dance: Honouring the children, families and survivors

When: Friday, Sept. 30 | 5 to 10 p.m.

Where: Lethbridge Public Library Main Branch Theatre Gallery | 810 5th Ave South

Details: Click here for more information.

Attend a sisters in spirit vigil

October 4th is a day where we honour the lives of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG). Family members, Indigenous community members and concerned citizens gather for a memorial march and vigil to honour their memory.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 4, 6:30 pm

Where: Lethbridge City Hall | 910 4th Ave South

Details: Click here for more information.

For more information and ideas on how to get involved in National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, visit Reconciliation Lethbridge on Facebook.