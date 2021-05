· Photos

Chinese Joss Paper Custom

Here, Chow paid respect to her grandparents and ancestors at the Queens Cemetery in chinatown. She performed a traditional Chinese custom by bowing with incense three times, showing respect to the sky, ground and all humans. Chow also burned fake paper money, known as ‘joss paper’ as an offering. According to Chinese folklore, money can buy you happiness in the afterlife, and no one should die poor.