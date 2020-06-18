Colour your way across Canada with CBC

To celebrate Canada Day, artists across the country have designed pages representing their provinces and territories to bring you CBC's Great Canadian Colouring Book.

Calgary painter and muralist Michelle Hoogveld worked with CBC Calgary and CBC Edmonton to create an illustration that encompases Alberta from north to south and everything in between.

Step 1: Download and print your colouring sheet

Step 2: Get out your best crayons and markers and colour away. Can you find the hidden Gem?

Step 3: Decorate your windows with your artwork and share online with the hashtag #cbcmycanadaday

Step 4: Colour your way across the country by downloading the pages from your neighbours.

Download Alberta's colouring sheet, created by Calgary painter and muralist Michelle Hoogveld, below as you colour your way across Canada.