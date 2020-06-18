Colour your way across Canada with CBC
Artists across Canada have come together to bring you CBC’s Great Canadian Colouring book
To celebrate Canada Day, artists across the country have designed pages representing their provinces and territories to bring you CBC's Great Canadian Colouring Book.
Calgary painter and muralist Michelle Hoogveld worked with CBC Calgary and CBC Edmonton to create an illustration that encompases Alberta from north to south and everything in between.
Step 1: Download and print your colouring sheet
Step 2: Get out your best crayons and markers and colour away. Can you find the hidden Gem?
Step 3: Decorate your windows with your artwork and share online with the hashtag #cbcmycanadaday
Step 4: Colour your way across the country by downloading the pages from your neighbours.
Download Alberta's colouring sheet, created by Calgary painter and muralist Michelle Hoogveld, below as you colour your way across Canada.
About the artist
Michelle Hoogveld is a Canadian painter and muralist, working with private collectors, designers, and in public spaces internationally. Known primarily for her vibrant use of colour, Michelle's work is inspired by who we are as people, the places we encounter and the connections we form with others. Featuring compositions of geometric, figurative and abstracted elements, Michelle's work continues to explore human emotion and its relationship to our surroundings. With experience working in Canada, the United States, Peru, Mexico, Germany, Portugal and England, Michelle is rapidly making her mark incorporating visual art into urban spaces. Michelle received her Bachelor of Science in Visual Communication and Design with distinction from Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida and her Bachelors of Education specializing in Art from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. See more of her work here.