The Calgary Eyeopener takes their show on the road

Every year the Calgary Stampede adds new activities, food and experiences to Stampede Park. So whether it's your first time or 30th time Stampeding, you're bound to try something new!

This year, the Calgary Eyeopener took their show out of studio and went on a stroll through Stampede Park. We checked out everything that was going on from Elbow River Camp to the Chuckwagon barns. Hosts Angela Knight and David Gray even got to milk a cow and report live from a horse! Watch the behind-the-scenes footage below.