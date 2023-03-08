Albertans explore bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games
A group of Albertans says they have started to explore whether communities across the province could host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.
Victoria was the last Canadian city to host the games — in 1994
The group includes athletes, business and sports leaders, the chief of Tsuut'ina Nation, as well as the mayors of Calgary and Edmonton.
They say they have been working together for three years to prepare a feasibility assessment on a bid to host the Games.
It would be held over 11 days in August 2030 in Calgary, Edmonton, Tsuut'ina Nation, the Bow Valley and other Alberta communities.
The Commonwealth Games are held every four years, with competitors representing 74 nations and territories.
Victoria was the last Canadian host city. It hosted the games in 1994.
