Skip to Main Content
Collision that closed Deerfoot Trail northbound has been cleared; one man in hospital with serious injuries
Calgary

Collision that closed Deerfoot Trail northbound has been cleared; one man in hospital with serious injuries

Northbound Deerfoot Trail was closed between Glenmore Trail and the Calf Robe Bridge due to a serious collision this morning. The two-lane closure has now been cleared.

Incident closed northbound Deerfoot Trail for several hours between Glenmore and the Calf Robe Bridge

CBC News ·
(David Bell/CBC)

Traffic has resumed on northbound Deerfoot Trail, which had been closed on northbound Deerfoot Trail approaching the Calf Robe Bridge for several hours, due to a serious collision early this morning.

One man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after the two-vehicle incident, which took place around 6 a.m.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.