Collision that closed Deerfoot Trail northbound has been cleared; one man in hospital with serious injuries
Incident closed northbound Deerfoot Trail for several hours between Glenmore and the Calf Robe Bridge
Traffic has resumed on northbound Deerfoot Trail, which had been closed on northbound Deerfoot Trail approaching the Calf Robe Bridge for several hours, due to a serious collision early this morning.
One man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after the two-vehicle incident, which took place around 6 a.m.
CLEAR: The two vehicle incident on Northbound Deerfoot Trail approaching Calf Robe Bridge SE has been cleared. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyctraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyctraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yycroads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yycroads</a>—@yyctransport
Traffic Advisory:<br>Northbound Deerfoot Trail is closed at Glenmore Trail while we investigate a serious collision. We expect this closure to be in place for the next few hours. Please avoid the area and plan to take an alternate route. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYCTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYCTraffic</a>—@CstCJMartin
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.