Highway 22 reopens between Cochrane and Trans-Canada after serious crashes

Highway 22 south of Cochrane, Alta., is now open for traffic after being closed for almost two hours Monday afternoon due to a pair of multi-vehicle crashes that sent six people to hospital.

The first crash three-vehicle collision happened on Highway 22 at approximately Township Road 250, about a kilometre north of the Trans-Canada Highway.

It made the route impassable in both directions.

Four people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two of the four people were taken to hospital in Calgary.

2 more sent to hospital after second crash

While police were on scene at the crash, a second three-vehicle collision happened about 100 metres from the first.

Two of the three people in those vehicles were taken to hospital in Calgary.

They had undetermined, non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

RCMP announced the initial road closure at 1:45 p.m. Monday, saying first responders were at the scene of the collision.

Traffic rerouted onto Township Road 252 to the Jumping Pound Road for Highway 1 access.

At about 3:30 p.m. MT, RCMP said the highway had reopened.