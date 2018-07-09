Skip to Main Content
Highway 22 reopens between Cochrane and Trans-Canada after serious crashes

Highway 22 is now open for traffic after being closed for almost two hours Monday afternoon due to a pair of multi-vehicle crashes that sent six people to hospital.

Pair of multi-vehicle collisions closed route for hours Monday afternoon

A three-vehicle collision followed by a nearby crash closed Highway 22 for almost two hours Monday. (Mud River Photography)

Highway 22 south of Cochrane, Alta., is now open for traffic after being closed for almost two hours Monday afternoon due to a pair of multi-vehicle crashes that sent six people to hospital.

The first crash three-vehicle collision happened on Highway 22 at approximately Township Road 250, about a kilometre north of the Trans-Canada Highway.

It made the route impassable in both directions.

Four people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the first crash, which happened on Highway 22 at approximately Township Road 250. (Mud River Photography)

Four people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two of the four people were taken to hospital in Calgary.

2 more sent to hospital after second crash

While police were on scene at the crash, a second three-vehicle collision happened about 100 metres from the first.

Two of the three people in those vehicles were taken to hospital in Calgary.

They had undetermined, non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Both crashes happened about a kilometre north of the Trans-Canada Highway. (CBC)

RCMP announced the initial road closure at 1:45 p.m. Monday, saying first responders were at the scene of the collision.

Traffic rerouted onto Township Road 252 to the Jumping Pound Road for Highway 1 access.

At about 3:30 p.m. MT, RCMP said the highway had reopened.

