Collision closes Deerfoot Trail northbound between Glenmore Trail and Calf Robe Bridge
One man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries
Northbound Deerfoot Trail is closed between Glenmore Trail and the Calf Robe Bridge due to a serious collision this morning. One man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after the two-vehicle incident around 6 a.m.
Two lanes are blocked off and Calgary Police are advising motorists to seek alternate routes.
UPDATE: Two vehicle incident, NB Deerfoot Tr approaching Calf Robe Bridge SE, NB Deerfoot Tr is blocked from Glenmore Trail. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyctraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyctraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yycroads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yycroads</a> <a href="https://t.co/jp44aG0uf4">pic.twitter.com/jp44aG0uf4</a>—@yyctransport
Traffic Advisory:<br>Northbound Deerfoot Trail is closed at Glenmore Trail while we investigate a serious collision. We expect this closure to be in place for the next few hours. Please avoid the area and plan to take an alternate route. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYCTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYCTraffic</a>—@CstCJMartin
