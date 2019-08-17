Skip to Main Content
Collision closes Deerfoot Trail northbound between Glenmore Trail and Calf Robe Bridge
Collision closes Deerfoot Trail northbound between Glenmore Trail and Calf Robe Bridge

Northbound Deerfoot Trail is closed between Glenmore Trail and the Calf Robe Bridge due to a serious collision this morning. One man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

One man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries

Deerfoot northbound expected to stay closed for hours, between Glenmore Trail and the Calf Robe Bridge. (David Bell/CBC)

Northbound Deerfoot Trail is closed between Glenmore Trail and the Calf Robe Bridge due to a serious collision this morning. One man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after the two-vehicle incident around 6 a.m.

Two lanes are blocked off and Calgary Police are advising motorists to seek alternate routes.

