Frigid weekend prompts many Albertans to pull out their cold weather hacks
Much of province is under an extreme cold warning with wind chills of –45 in some places
Turn on the fireplace and pull out the blankets.
Much of Alberta is covered by extreme cold warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada, with the weather authority predicting wind chills making it feel like –40 to –45 C.
The warning doesn't apply to the province's southeastern corner, but that region will still see a dramatic drop in temperature Friday ahead of a chilly weekend.
Thursday felt almost balmy with a high of –12 C in Calgary but temperatures wll go below –20 C once again this afternoon in Calgary and will stay down there through to Monday. Edmonton is forecast to hit –30 tonight.
Predictions are pretty consistent through southern Alberta. On Saturday, the mercury is expected to drop down to –26 C in Medicine Hat, –29 C in Calgary, –30 C in Lethbridge and –32 C in Banff and Pincher Creek.
- For up to date forecasts, keep an eye on Environment Canada
It'll be nearly as cold Sunday, and Environment Canada is warning of "frostbite in minutes" both days.
So how to survive through another cold weekend? Calgary Eyeopener listeners are here for you. They've sent in many, many tips to stay positive, cosy and active.
"The old-timey fur hats come out on our walking treks outdoors today," Brian and Ellen Pegg wrote in to say. "The fur flaps are unfurled and unrolled down over the ears to stop the assault of the prairie winds."
1 word. Beard!! <a href="https://t.co/KiBmCLmjff">pic.twitter.com/KiBmCLmjff</a>—@Timchalmers2
His gas oven is fired up and he's filled up on homemade biscuits with sour cherries for breakfast. A tasty "root vegetabley beef stew" is simmering on the stove for supper.
Bundle up
Judy Hope in Calgary isn't letting the cold slow her down. Before the deep cold hits this weekend, she headed Friday for a hike in the Ann and Sandy Cross Conservation Area, just south of the city.
"My best hacks are hand and foot warmers, earmuffs and a neck warmer," she said on Twitter.
Raechel Ferrier warns up with 20 minutes of yoga and a hot cup of tea. Others suggested looking for free trial gym and pool passes to keep the kids from going squirrelly.
If you want some cold weather activities, many rinks offer free or lost-cost indoor skating times.
Blankets, books and tea!!! A perfect combo...unless your a mom of 3 like me and if you get that kind of time....it usually means someone Is being sneaky!—@keelybrower
For pet owners, Environment Canada asks people to be mindful of their critters' health if taking them outside for walks. If it's too cold for a human, it's too cold for a dog, the agency says.
People are encouraged to watch for symptoms related to the cold, including shortness of breath, numbness, fingers and toes that change colour, chest pain and muscle weakness.
I go winter hiking with my FIVE dogs EVERY. SINGLE. WEEKEND (Saturday & Sunday), no matter how cold. A day in the fresh air, sunshine 🌞 & mountains with my dogs is better than a day sitting inside. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/banff?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#banff</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/alberta?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#alberta</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/getoutside?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#getoutside</a> <a href="https://t.co/oqpHsNOMKN">pic.twitter.com/oqpHsNOMKN</a>—@iamwendddy
Janni Belgum won't be leaving her home in Crowsnest Pass. People living there can look forward to a high of –24 C with the wind chill making it feel like –42 Saturday morning.
"I like to keep warm with a blanket over me, lying in my big chair, with my cat, Hobo," she said. "It is hard to beat."
Or be like Gordi Moynham, who's checking chores off the list.
It’s a great opportunity to defrost the freezer! Just toss everything in some bags and put it outside!—@gmoynham
Karen Gilmore-Thomson, who swears by her fleece leggings, is setting her sights on places far away while bunkering down inside this weekend.
"Turn on the snoozerator, which is the gas fireplace, and look for sunny vacation deals," she said.
Share your cold weather hacks and weekend tips in the comments below.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Why this man poses in a CBC T-shirt as he globe-trots from Argentinian waterfalls to the Acropolis and beyond
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Crackdown on fake olive oil that poses allergy risk welcomed by shop owner
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance
With files from the Calgary Eyeopener.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.