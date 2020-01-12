Brace yourself for a frigid week ahead, Alberta

Break out your space heaters, long underwear and balaclavas — it's not getting any warmer anytime soon.

Alberta's deep freeze will persist throughout the week, and may even plunge the province to deeper lows. Most of the province was under extreme cold warnings as of Sunday.

Extreme cold puts "everybody at risk," according to Environment Canada.

In Calgary, expect to see temperatures plunge to a high of –28 C on Tuesday, staying around that range until temperatures slightly recover this weekend.

The forecast calls for a low of –34 on Monday night.

Environment Canada's weather projection for Calgary for the next five days. (Environment Canada)

Edmonton, meanwhile, is facing similarly chilling circumstances. Alberta's capital will see a high of –28 C on Monday and –30 C on Thursday prior to warming up slightly next weekend.

Environment Canada's weather projection for Edmonton for the next five days. (Environment Canada)

In an interview with CBC News on Friday, Dave Phillips, Environment Canada's senior climatologist, said these temperatures should be as cold as it gets this winter.

"It'll be like a one-week wonder and not a one-month, as we saw last year," he said.

Thanks Calgary, a week of -25 temperatures was exactly the welcome gift I was hoping for <a href="https://t.co/GeX2dBNA69">pic.twitter.com/GeX2dBNA69</a> —@elisevonscheel

Closures

The extreme snow prompted a number of closures across the province on Sunday.

WinSport plans to close its ski and snowboard hill on Monday and Tuesday due to the forecast, and a number of Edmonton ski hills — including Sunridge, the Edmonton Ski Club and Rabbit Hill — also have changed their hours of operation.

Calgary's annual Ice Breaker Polar Dip has been rescheduled to Feb. 22 due to thin ice on Mahogany Lake, and the city's free outdoor yoga lesson, or "Snoga," has been called off.

The Calgary Board of Education is planning for all schools to be open this week, but will post an update if things change.

Very cold temperatures are forecast for Calgary in the coming days that can make getting to and from school more challenging. Families are encouraged to ensure their children are prepared for the weather and are dressed appropriately <a href="https://t.co/VP7agviwuy">https://t.co/VP7agviwuy</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yycbe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yycbe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreCBE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreCBE</a> <a href="https://t.co/kUjKm8jUpk">pic.twitter.com/kUjKm8jUpk</a> —@yyCBEdu

Edmonton Public Schools are also planned to remain open this week.

Despite the cancellations and the closures, it appears nothing will stop the annual No Pants CTrain Ride, still scheduled for this afternoon.

Got photos that show how cold it is and how you're surviving or thriving in the weather? We'd love to see them! You can share your images with CBC Calgary through our Facebook, Twitter or Instagram accounts or by emailing Calgaryphotos@cbc.ca.