Cochrane RCMP make arrests in 2 rural crime cases targeting Bearspaw and Springbank

A woman has been charged in a string of rural break and enters in the Springbank and Bearspaw area after RCMP found copper wire, drivers' licences and passports linked to the crimes in her vehicle.

On Sept. 21, as Cochrane RCMP patrolled the Springbank area, officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in a field near an abandoned home, police said in a release.

As police approached, the woman in the vehicle tried to drive away but it got stuck in the mud.

The Calgary woman was arrested and now faces charges for possession of a stolen vehicle, several counts of possession of stolen identification as well as break and enter.

She remains in custody.

2nd arrest

Members of the Cochrane Crime Reduction Team also arrested a 40-year-old B.C. man and charges are pending in a mail theft and credit card fraud case that involved stolen ID and credit cards. The cards were used at stores, casinos, rental car companies and hotels in the Calgary area, RCMP said.

"Cochrane RCMP's use of a crime analyst allows our officers to immediately identify and target rising crime trends in our area," said Cpl. Troy Savinkoff of the Cochrane Crime Reduction Unit.

"Using this information we are able to structure our pro-active patrols and investigations in the most effective manner possible."